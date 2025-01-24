V-Color DDR5 RAM hits a jaw-dropping 12,726 MT/s overclocked in a GIGABYTE motherboard

HiCookie pushed a single 24GB stick of V-Color Manta Xfinity RGB to 12,726 MT/s beating out Splave, and broke some other world records, too.

DDR5 records are being broken pretty regularly of late, and here's another as announced by GIGABYTE.

Four world records were set in total by HiCookie (Image Credit: GIGABYTE)

Well-known overclocker HiCookie managed to hit 12,726 MT/s with a single 24GB stick of V-Color Manta Xfinity RGB DDR5 RAM, using a GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon Ice motherboard.

Of course, it was Intel's Arrow Lake platform used here, and the Core Ultra 9 285K processor.

Liquid nitrogen cooling was employed to get that RAM up to 12,726 MT/s, and as GIGABYTE explains, the AORUS motherboard has the "exclusive LN2 SWITCH function, which is key to breaking through in this overclocking attempt."

The overclock to 6363MHz is a new world record and top of the HWBOT rankings, displacing Splave who is now in second place (with a frequency of 6349 MHz).

As well as that, a further trio of world records were achieved by HiCookie, namely the top 3DMark CPU Profile 1T, 2T, and 8T scores.

Also bear in mind that earlier this week, another DDR5 record was set, this time using just air cooling (rather than any exotic cooling, such as liquid nitrogen as employed by HiCookie here).

With just air cooling, an expert overclocker from Indonesia (speed.fastest) pushed some G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5 memory up to 12,054 MT/s, which is an equally remarkable achievement in its own right, showing what can be done in a relatively normal PC. Well, we say that, but the configuration was very unconventional (with the CPU running a single core at 400MHz, which isn't going to be any good for real-world usage, of course).