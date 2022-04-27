MSI goes ballistic: DDR5-10004 speeds hit on MEG Z690 Unify-X mobo
MSI's internal overclocking team has broken the world record for DDR5 memory overclocking, hitting DDR5-10004 on MEG Z690 Unify-X.
MSI's internal overclocking team has broken a new world record for DDR5 memory overclocking, with MSI OC member Kovan Yang smashing the record: hitting DDR5-10004 speeds.
The MSI OC Team used some very heavily overclocked Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 memory, boosting it up from its stock frequency of DDR5-4800 up to an insane DDR5-10004. The team of course used an MSI motherboard, with the MEG Z690 Unify-X and Intel's latest Core i9-12900KS processor, which was gimped down to 4 cores and a 425MHz CPU clock.
Kingston's Fury Beast DDR5 memory was overclocked to 5001.8MHz with high timings of 72-126-126-126-127-2 -- the only way DDR5-10004 specs were hit. Insanity, absolute insanity, hats off to Yang and the MSI OC Team for this incredible achievement.
