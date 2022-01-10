All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: The best PC game of all time gets reborn with new ray tracing mod

GIGABYTE unleashes AORUS RGB DDR5-6000 memory, available in 32GB kits

GIGABYTE launches its next-gen AORUS RGB DDR5-6000 memory, available in 32GB kits and ready for Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPUs.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 10 2022 7:37 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

GIGABYTE has unleashed its new AORUS RGB DDR5-6000 32GB memory kit, with beautiful RGB lighting and surely going to slot in and look absolutely perfect with a next-gen AORUS Z690-based motherboard.

GIGABYTE unleashes AORUS RGB DDR5-6000 memory, available in 32GB kits 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new AORUS RGB DDR5-6000 memory includes DDR5 XMP Booster, and with the XMP 3.0 User Profile on a GIGABYTE Z690-based motherboard, with its "copper-aluminum heat spreaders with a nano-carbon coated thermal design to offer next-level performance efficiency with premium stability, especially dissipating heat effectively under extreme high-speed operations".

Inside, you've got 2 x 16GB DDR5 XMP 6000MHz dual-channel memory with 40-40-40-76 timings. As for the "DDR5 XMP Booster" function, this will see GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS motherboards detecting the brand of memory ICs -- so in this case, the new AORUS RGB DDR5 memory -- and boosts the native DDR5 or XMP DDR5 memory speeds to boost performance. It will also let you create and store customized XMP profiles, which is another nice touch for enthusiasts and overclockers.

GIGABYTE unleashes AORUS RGB DDR5-6000 memory, available in 32GB kits 02 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE unleashes AORUS RGB DDR5-6000 memory, available in 32GB kits 03 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE unleashes AORUS RGB DDR5-6000 memory, available in 32GB kits 04 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE unleashes AORUS RGB DDR5-6000 memory, available in 32GB kits 05 | TweakTown.com

The design of the memory is sleek and has fantastic RGB lighting, with 8 digital LEDs that will look fantastic inside of a gaming machine. GIGABYTE has some beautiful RGB lighting with AORUS aesthetics running though it, with lighting patterns and all. You can customize all of this through the RGB Fusion app.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE AORUS GP-ARS16G44 RGB Memory DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) 4400MHz

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$159.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2022 at 1:47 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.