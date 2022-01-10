GIGABYTE unleashes AORUS RGB DDR5-6000 memory, available in 32GB kits

GIGABYTE has unleashed its new AORUS RGB DDR5-6000 32GB memory kit, with beautiful RGB lighting and surely going to slot in and look absolutely perfect with a next-gen AORUS Z690-based motherboard.

The new AORUS RGB DDR5-6000 memory includes DDR5 XMP Booster, and with the XMP 3.0 User Profile on a GIGABYTE Z690-based motherboard, with its "copper-aluminum heat spreaders with a nano-carbon coated thermal design to offer next-level performance efficiency with premium stability, especially dissipating heat effectively under extreme high-speed operations".

Inside, you've got 2 x 16GB DDR5 XMP 6000MHz dual-channel memory with 40-40-40-76 timings. As for the "DDR5 XMP Booster" function, this will see GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS motherboards detecting the brand of memory ICs -- so in this case, the new AORUS RGB DDR5 memory -- and boosts the native DDR5 or XMP DDR5 memory speeds to boost performance. It will also let you create and store customized XMP profiles, which is another nice touch for enthusiasts and overclockers.

The design of the memory is sleek and has fantastic RGB lighting, with 8 digital LEDs that will look fantastic inside of a gaming machine. GIGABYTE has some beautiful RGB lighting with AORUS aesthetics running though it, with lighting patterns and all. You can customize all of this through the RGB Fusion app.