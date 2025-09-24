Intel officially ends game readiness for mainstream CPU graphics

Intel has announced that a selection of its CPU families will no longer receive driver support and will now transition to legacy software support only.

TL;DR: Intel is shifting 11th to 14th Gen Intel Processor Graphics, including Intel Atom, Pentium, and Celeron graphics, to legacy support, providing only critical security updates and no new driver features like Day 0 Game support. Newer Core Ultra series processors will continue receiving full monthly graphics driver updates.

Intel has announced it will be moving away from providing driver support for several CPU families, and instead focus on solely providing critical security updates.

Intel announced the news via a new blog post, where it explained it will be moving 11th - 14th Gen Intel Processor Graphics and related Intel Atom, Pentium, and Celeron processor graphics to a legacy software support model. This means Intel will only provide software support for affected products on critical fixes and security vulnerabilities, not additional driver support such as day 0 game support.

Intel points this out directly in its FAQ, stating that it will not offer Day 0 Game support for the processors listed below. It is worth noting that Intel's newer Core Ultra series, which includes Meteor Lake, Lunar Lake, and Arrow Lake, will continue to receive Day 0 Game support through monthly Graphics Driver updates. Moreover, this transition to legacy software updates won't affect the majority of gamers, as most are running a dedicated GPU and not using their integrated graphics on their Intel CPU.

Affected Product Families

11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family (Codename Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake, Tiger Lake-H)

12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family (Codename Alder Lake-S, Alder Lake-H, Alder Lake-P, Alder Lake-U, Alder Lake-HX, Alder Lake-N, Twin Lake)

13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family (Codename Raptor Lake-S, Raptor Lake-HX, Raptor Lake-H, Raptor Lake-P, Raptor Lake-U)

14th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family (Codename Raptor Lake-S Refresh, Raptor Lake-H Refresh, Raptor Lake-U Refresh)

Intel® Iris® Xe Dedicated Graphics family (Codename DG1)