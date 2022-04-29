All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Scientists say phones and Wi-Fi may cause Alzheimer's disease

A newly published study has connected the overexposure to cell phones and Wi-Fi to the development of Alzheimer's disease.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Apr 29 2022 12:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new study has linked overexposure to Wi-Fi radiation and cell phone use to the development of Alzheimer's disease.

Scientists say phones and Wi-Fi may cause Alzheimer's disease 02 | TweakTown.com

The new study has been published in the journal Current Alzheimer Research, and according to a recently released press release, its generally agreed that Alzheimer's is caused by a large buildup of calcium in the brain. The study states that electronically generated electromagnetic fields (EMFs) may be contributing to the buildup of that calcium. These EMFs are emitted from devices such as mobile phones.

"EMFs act via peak electric and time varying magnetic forces at a nanosecond time scale. Any of these may produce the ultimate nightmare - extremely early onset Alzheimer's Disease," said Martin Pall of Washington State University, who authored the study. Furthermore, the study states that young individuals that are exposed to "cell phone or Wi-Fi radiation" for many hours per day are at risk of developing "digital dementia".

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: NASA confirms 1,000+ foot-wide asteroid will approach Earth this April

Read more: 17 solar flares cause Sun blast to hit Earth at nearly 2 million mph

Read more: Ukraine army hits jackpot, captures Russia's most modern equipment

Buy at Amazon

NASA Hat Embroidered Snapback Trucker Hat

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.55
$19.55$19.55-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/29/2022 at 12:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, eurekalert.org, pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.