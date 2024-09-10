Millennials vs. Boomers: How familiar are they with technology?

Unsurprisingly, boomers tend to lag behind millennials in the tech space when it comes to keeping up with new things and identifying common scams.

Technology has evolved at a breakneck pace over the past few decades, transforming from clunky computers to powerful smartphones and from basic internet connections to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and smart devices. For older generations, like Baby Boomers, the analog world was the norm for most of their lives, with rotary phones, snail mail, and typewriters shaping their daily routines. Meanwhile, Millennials grew up during the tech boom, embracing new tools like email, instant messaging, and social media with ease.

The shift toward a hyper-connected, digital world has been more natural for Millennials, who saw the birth of smartphones, Wi-Fi, and social media in their formative years. In contrast, Baby Boomers, who had to adapt later in life, often find technology more daunting. Despite this gap, both generations are now fully immersed in the digital landscape, but their comfort levels and usage patterns reveal some striking differences.

Generational Differences in Technology Use

A recent survey from ExpressVPN sheds light on the vast generational gap in tech familiarity. The survey, which included respondents from the U.S., UK, France, Spain, and Italy, reveals that while Millennials generally have a solid grasp of technology, Baby Boomers struggle to keep up.

Millennials: Digital Natives

Millennials, typically aged between 27 and 42, are considered digital natives. They've grown up with technology and have a deep understanding of digital tools. The survey found that 80% of younger Millennials (ages 27-34) feel confident navigating technology, particularly in countries like France and Italy. Even as they age into their 30s and 40s, this comfort remains high, with around 76% of older Millennials (ages 35-42) in the U.S. and Italy reporting strong digital literacy.

This confidence stems from a lifetime of exposure to evolving technologies, from the rise of social media to the explosion of smartphone apps. For Millennials, tech isn't just a tool-it's an essential part of everyday life, used for everything from managing finances to staying connected with friends and family.

Baby Boomers: Late Adopters

In contrast, Baby Boomers, especially those over 60, are often late adopters of technology. The survey shows that less than a third of Baby Boomers in countries like France and Spain feel confident using technology. Even in more tech-savvy countries like the U.S. and UK, only around half of Boomers feel comfortable navigating the digital world.

Many Baby Boomers witnessed the birth of personal computers and the internet in adulthood, making their relationship with technology more complicated. Tasks that seem simple to younger generations, such as setting up a VPN or using two-factor authentication, can be daunting for Boomers. Despite these challenges, it's important to note that many Baby Boomers are eager to learn and stay connected. Around 60-70% of Baby Boomers in the U.S. and UK reported relying on their children for tech support, and family members often play a crucial role in helping older adults stay connected and safe online.

Scams That Target Older Adults

As Baby Boomers continue to navigate the digital world, they face unique risks that younger generations may be more adept at avoiding. The most significant of these risks are online scams, which prey on older adults who may be less familiar with digital security practices.

Common Scams

Phishing Scams: Phishing is one of the most common tactics used to target older adults. These scams involve fraudulent emails that appear to come from legitimate sources like banks or government agencies, tricking recipients into revealing personal information. Around 42% of scam victims aged 69 and older were targeted via email.

Social Media Scams: As older adults become more active on social media platforms like Facebook, they are exposed to scams that exploit their trust. Fake profiles, friend requests, and offers that seem too good to be true can all lead to financial loss or identity theft.

Tech Support Scams: Older adults are often targeted by fake tech support calls or messages. These scammers claim there's a virus on the victim's computer and request remote access to "fix" the issue, only to steal sensitive information.

SMS Scams: With more older adults using smartphones, scammers have adapted by sending fake texts from what appear to be legitimate companies. These messages often include links that lead to malicious websites designed to steal personal data.

How to Protect Older Adults

To help older adults stay safe online, it's essential to implement a few key safeguards:

Two-Factor Authentication: Encouraging the use of two-factor authentication (2FA) can add an extra layer of security, making it harder for scammers to gain access to accounts. Anti-Malware Software: Keeping anti-malware software up to date is crucial for blocking potential threats on devices. VPNs: Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) help secure online activity by encrypting data, reducing the risk of cyberattacks. Spam Filters: Setting up strong spam filters on email accounts can minimize the risk of falling for phishing scams.

Helping the Older Generation Bridge the Tech Gap

With four out of five adults reporting that they help their parents with tech, it's clear that younger generations play a crucial role in bridging the technology gap. For Millennials, this often involves patience, clear communication, and an emphasis on online safety.

If you're helping your parents or grandparents navigate the digital world, start by focusing on basic skills and build from there. Show them how to use essential tools like email, social media, and online banking, but don't forget to teach them about online safety. The role of family as tech support goes beyond setting up devices - it's about empowering older generations to feel confident and secure in the digital world.

Final Thoughts

As technology continues to advance, the gap between Millennials and Baby Boomers in terms of digital literacy may remain, but it doesn't have to widen. By offering help, sharing knowledge, and encouraging online safety, we can ensure that older generations enjoy the benefits of technology without falling victim to its risks. Take the time to help your parents or grandparents today, and ensure they are both connected and protected in this rapidly evolving digital world.