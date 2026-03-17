TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa recovering after suffering a stroke
TweakTown
News
Gaming

Nintendo releases Switch 2 update that increases graphics in handheld mode

Nintendo has released a new system update for the Nintendo Switch 2 that enables Switch 1 games to run in TV mode on a Switch 2 in handheld mode.

Nintendo releases Switch 2 update that increases graphics in handheld mode
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
4 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Nintendo released system update 22.0.0 for Switch and Switch 2 on March 16, 2026. Switch 2 gains "Handheld Boost Mode" for enhanced graphics in handheld play, GameChat improvements, note-taking for friends, and accessibility features. Both consoles receive stability enhancements and parental control notifications.

Nintendo has released a new update for both the original Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2, and while Switch 1 owners aren't getting many new features, Nintendo has silently rolled out "Handheld Boost Mode" for Switch 2 gamers.

Nintendo releases Switch 2 update that increases graphics in handheld mode 553
2

According to the patch notes, which detail Version 22.0.0, released on March 16, 2026, Switch 2 owners will be able to enjoy a bunch of new quality of life changes, along with "Handheld Boost Mode," which enables Switch 1 games to run as if they are in TV mode on the Switch 2 while in handheld mode.

The original Switch 1 has a 720p display, while the Switch 2 has a 1080p display, meaning Switch 2 owners should get a noticeable graphical upgrade in backward-compatible Switch 1 titles when Handheld Boost Mode is enabled. Moreover, this graphical improvement should also be noticed in titles that haven't received a dedicated Switch 2 upgrade, as it's simply a raw resolution increase. Then, once or if those titles receive a dedicated Switch 2 upgrade, they will look even better again.

Nintendo Switch 2 - Ver. 22.0.0 (Released March 16, 2026)

  • Changed the on-screen text and animations when you load a virtual game card in the HOME Menu.
  • Added the ability to save notes about friends on your Friend List. The note content is not displayed to friends.
  • Added the ability to see and edit these notes from the Nintendo Switch App. The app must be on version 3.3.0 or higher to use this feature.

The following features were added to support GameChat:

  • Added the ability to invite friends to GameChat rooms you're participating in. Some friends may not be able to be invited, such as supervised accounts.
  • Friends that haven't finished GameChat initial setup can now be invited to GameChat. Some friends may not be able to be invited, such as supervised accounts or those who haven't used a Nintendo Switch 2.
  • It may take a while for this change to be reflected after updating your console to system version 22.0.0.
  • Improvements were made to the quality of the game screen shared in a GameChat when expanded.
  • Added the ability to rewind 10 seconds/advance 10 seconds with the ZL and ZR Buttons when watching a full screen video in News or Nintendo eShop.

Added the option to add the following data to "Automatic Uploads" from Album.

  • Clip Video, Video saved as a screenshot, and screenshot with added text.
  • Added Portuguese (Portugal) and Russian to "GameChat Voice ⇔ Speech to Text" languages in Accessibility.

Text-to-Speech, under Accessibility, can now read the text in Album and during first-time setup.

  • Please see Nintendo Switch 2 First-Time Setup and Connection for instructions on how to turn text-to-speech on in the first-time setup.
  • Added the ability to see the breakdown of storage capacity by data type for the system memory and microSD Express card.
  • Added the ability to perform an audio test when "Linear PCM 5.1 Surround" is selected for TV Sound in Audio.
  • Changed the "Hong Kong/Taiwan/South Korea" region to "Hong Kong/Taiwan/South Korea/South East Asia" in Device.

Added "Handheld Mode Boost" to Nintendo Switch Software Handling in System.

  • Handheld Mode Boost will cause compatible Switch software to run as if in TV Mode, so certain functionality may be affected. Please see the on-device description for more details.

The following features were added to Airplane Mode:

  • When Airplane Mode is activated, the previously set preferences for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or NFC while in Airplane Mode will be saved and applied.
  • Added the ability to individually enable or disable Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or NFC during Airplane Mode from the Quick Settings.
  • Added the ability to see a notification in the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls smart device application when the Parental Controls PIN is input successfully on the console. This can also be set up to be a push notification to your smart device.
  • The app must be on version 2.4.0 or higher to use this functionality.
  • General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

Nintendo Switch - Ver. 22.0.0 (Released March 16, 2026)

  • Changed the on-screen text and animations when you load a virtual game card in the HOME Menu.

Added the ability to save notes about friends on your Friend List. The note content is not displayed to friends.

  • Added the ability to see and edit these notes from the Nintendo Switch App. The app must be on version 3.3.0 or higher to use this feature.
  • Added the ability to see a notification in the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls smart device application when the Parental Controls PIN is input successfully on the console. This can also be set up to be a push notification to your smart device. The app must be on version 2.4.0 or higher to use this functionality.
  • General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.
Photo of the Nintendo Switch OLED Console (Renewed)
Best Deals: Nintendo Switch OLED Console (Renewed)
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$289 USD
--
Buy
$289 USD
--
Buy
$289 USD
--
Buy
$289 USD
--
Buy
Check Price
Check PriceCheck Price
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/17/2026 at 11:14 am CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Sources:mynintendonews.com and en-americas-support.nintendo.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles