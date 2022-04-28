All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

First human case of H3N8 avian flu detected in China

China's National Health Commission has confirmed the first human case of the H3N8 strain of avian flu in a four-year-old boy.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Apr 28 2022 5:25 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

China's National Health Commission (NHC) confirmed the first known instance of the H3N8 strain of avian flu in a human patient.

First human case of H3N8 avian flu detected in China 01 | TweakTown.com

A four-year-old boy from the Henan province was hospitalized earlier in April with a fever and other symptoms and has since tested positive for the H3N8 strain. H3N8 first emerged in the North American waterfowl in 2002 and has been known to infect horses, dogs, and seals.

According to the NHC, the case is a "one-off cross-species transmission, and the risk of large-scale transmission is low." However, it has issued warnings to the public to stay away from sick or dead birds and seek immediate treatment for fevers or respiratory symptoms.

Zoonotic diseases are those that have made their way from animals to humans, but according to the World Health Organization (WHO), zoonotic influenza viruses are "primarily acquired through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated environments, but do not result in efficient transmission of these viruses between people."

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Lone Ukrainian tank sneaks up on and ambushes Russian convoy

Read more: Almost all Bitcoins that will ever exist have now been mined

Read more: Anonymous hacked the Kremlin to gain access to its CCTV system

Buy at Amazon

Black Disposable Face Masks, 100 Pack Black Face Masks 3 Ply Filter

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.99
$7.99$7.99$8.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/28/2022 at 3:27 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:medicalxpress.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.