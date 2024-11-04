All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Science, Space, & Robotics

NASA receives message from interstellar spacecraft explorer 15 billion miles away

NASA has received a message from an interstellar explorer located more than 15 billion miles away from Earth after it failed to respond to commands.

NASA receives message from interstellar spacecraft explorer 15 billion miles away
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

NASA has confirmed it has received a message from an interstellar traveler that is more than 15 billion miles away from Earth, and the message was good news.

NASA receives message from interstellar spacecraft explorer 15 billion miles away 5615656
2

That interstellar traveler is none other than NASA's Voyager 1, which used its backup radio transmitter, which hasn't been activated since 1981, to send a message back to Earth. The message came after Voyager 1 experienced an issue that temporarily paused communications, as the spacecraft put itself into a protective power state to preserve the health of its instruments and to converse power. The power state and the severing of communications were caused by instructions NASA sent via its Deep Space Network on October 16 that told Voyager 1 to turn off one of its heaters.

On October 18, NASA realized that one of the spacecraft's antennas, which was its primary X-band radio transmitter, was inactive. NASA believes the spacecraft's fault protection system triggered two more times, resulting in Voyager switching to its S-band radio transmitter, which hadn't been used since 1981. At this point NASA was metaphorically sweating as the S-band frequency is much harder to detect due to its fainter signal.

However, on October 22, NASA sent off a message on the S-band frequency, and two days later on October 24 NASA reconnected with Voyager. Notably, Voyager 1 was launched in 1977, and in 2012, it became the first human-made object to pass into interstellar space or outside of the Sun's magnetic field.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 console (slim)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 console (slim)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/4/2024 at 12:30 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, tweaktown.com, blogs.nasa.gov
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles