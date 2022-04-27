All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA: our GeForce RTX 3090 kills AMD Threadripper in rendering (duh)

NVIDIA says its GeForce RTX 3090 destroys AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (64C/128T) CPU in rendering, cuts an hour render time.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 27 2022 10:19 PM CDT
NVIDIA has provided some new optimizations for the most popular 3D applications in its new April Studio Driver suite, with optimizations for Unreal Engine 5, Cinema 4D, and Chaos Vantage.

The company goes a little further, highlighting that its second-fastest GPU -- the GeForce RTX 3090 -- is faster than AMD's fastest consumer CPU, the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, in Maxon Cinema 4D 26 Redshift Renderer... by quite a lot.

The GeForce RTX 3090 screams through the render in just 6 minutes and 51 seconds, while the Zen 3-powered 64-core, 128-thread Ryzen Threadripper 3990X takes much, much longer: 65 minutes. That's a significant difference, but it's also a single piece of rendering software. Still, of course, NVIDIA is going to be screaming from the roof tops that its GPU is faster than its competitors... GPU, and CPU.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

