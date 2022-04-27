NVIDIA: our GeForce RTX 3090 kills AMD Threadripper in rendering (duh)

NVIDIA has provided some new optimizations for the most popular 3D applications in its new April Studio Driver suite, with optimizations for Unreal Engine 5, Cinema 4D, and Chaos Vantage.

The company goes a little further, highlighting that its second-fastest GPU -- the GeForce RTX 3090 -- is faster than AMD's fastest consumer CPU, the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, in Maxon Cinema 4D 26 Redshift Renderer... by quite a lot.

The GeForce RTX 3090 screams through the render in just 6 minutes and 51 seconds, while the Zen 3-powered 64-core, 128-thread Ryzen Threadripper 3990X takes much, much longer: 65 minutes. That's a significant difference, but it's also a single piece of rendering software. Still, of course, NVIDIA is going to be screaming from the roof tops that its GPU is faster than its competitors... GPU, and CPU.