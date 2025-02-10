NVIDIA's RTX Kit for developers updated with game-changing AI-powered RTX Neural Shaders

RTX neural rendering is now available for game developers thanks to NVIDIA updating the RTX Kit with its latest groundbreaking AI technologies for games.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series marks a shift towards AI-enhanced rendering in gaming, with technologies like DLSS and Frame Generation. AMD and Microsoft are also adopting AI-based models. NVIDIA's updated RTX Kit introduces neural rendering tools, improving game visuals and performance. RTX Mega Geometry enhances path tracing, as seen in Alan Wake 2.

It's been a gradual shift, but with the arrival of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series, we're seeing a clear shift to AI-enhanced rendering becoming a major component of gaming's future. We're already seeing the benefits of this today with technologies like the AI-powered NVIDIA DLSS and Frame Generation, which is spilling over into the console space thanks to the PlayStation 5 Pro.

AMD, too, is set to switch its FSR upscaling model to an AI-based one to match DLSS and Intel's XeSS. Microsoft's next Xbox console is rumored to heavily use ML or machine learning hardware and software. One catalyst for the change has been the arrival of cutting-edge real-time ray-tracing, as seen in 'Full Ray Tracing' titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2.

With the arrival of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, NVIDIA is not only enhancing the AI capabilities of its next-gen RTX Blackwell architecture for new AI-enhanced rendering but is bringing its innovations to the software space. The company's RTX Kit for game developers has just been given a significant update and is packed with new neural rendering technologies.

RTX Neural Shaders, RTX Neural Texture Compression, and RTX Mega Geometry are all about giving developers the tools to render complex scenes without relying on raw performance alone. With the aid of real-time AI models, game environments and characters will look better than ever. Technologies like RTX Neural Texture Compression use AI to compress textures to minimize VRAM utilization. At the same time, RTX Mega Geometry accelerates path tracing to create scenes with more detail that run faster than possible.

RTX Mega Geometry is already available in Alan Wake 2, and based on our benchmarks, the game's impressive Path Tracing mode now runs 10-15% faster on GeForce RTX 40 Series and RTX 50 Series GPUs. The new RTX Kit adds a whole suite of neural rendering technologies for the Vulkan API, with DirectX support coming soon.

To see what this technology brings, check out NVIDIA's Zorah demo from CES, built with RTX neural rendering tech running in real-time in Unreal Engine 5.