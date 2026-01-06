Alienware's new Area-51 desktop gaming PC now has world's fastest gaming CPU: AMD's new 9850X3D

Alienware says its new Area-51 desktop gaming PC with AMD's new world's best gaming CPU aka Ryzen 7 9850X3D, is the 'king of performance in our portfolio'.

Dell has announced its very latest Area-51 desktop gaming PC will arrive with the world's fastest gaming CPU: AMD's new Ryzen 7 9850X3D which just launched at CES 2026.

Dell launched the Alienware Area-51 desktop gaming PC at CES 2025 but only had Intel Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" processors, but in November 2025 it unlocked AMD Ryzen 9000 series "Zen 5" processors. At CES 2026 this week, the company announced the Alienware Area-51 would be available with AMD's new Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor.

You can configure a new Alienware Area-51 desktop gaming PC with AMD's new Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 with 24GB of GDDR7 memory... however, only 64GB of DDR5 (there are only two DIMM slots), and up to 12TB of SSD storage.

Alienware offers between 850W and 1500W of PSU, up to a 360mm AIO liquid cooler -- and even space for a larger 420mm AIO cooler -- and 7 user-programmable AlienFX RGB lighting zones.

Matt McGowan, head of product at Alienware, said at CES 2026: "the king of performance in our portfolio... designed for enthusiasts who demand unwavering performance and the ability to make serious upgrades for years to come with ATX compatibility. But quite frankly it was missing one thing: it was missing AMD X3D processors".