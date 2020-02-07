AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (Zen 2) Processor Review

Introduction

Today, we see the highest core count and most expensive processor we have ever tested. While we have looked at some pricey Xeon CPUs such as some in the Gold series and the W-3175X, none of them match the AMD Threadripper 3990X in core count or price. However, for the price, you get some amazing performance when utilizing and application that can use all those cores.

The unprecedented 64-core AMD Zen 2-based CPUs have until now been unavailable outside of their EPYC lineup, but today they are now accessible to consumers with a broad ecosystem of supported hardware. Featuring eight 8-core CPU core clusters, each directly connected to a central hub through a high-speed Infinity Fabric link, the CPU looks to smash everything out of the water.

Let's see what it has in stock for us.

Specifications

The 3990X has boost speeds up to 4.3GHz with an all-core up to 2.9GHz. We see double the cache compared to the 32-core variant, with up to 256MB of L3 cache! The TDP of the CPU is 280W, the same as the other CPUs, and later on, we will talk about how they accomplish this in the power testing section.

It has roughly 39.5 billion transistors in total, which is crazy to think about, with the Cores based on 7nm from TSMC and the IOD based on 12nm from GloFo.

Pricing

The Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is priced at $3,990, which is no coincidence.