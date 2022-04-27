All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk says The Boring Company will build a working hyperloop soon

Both The Boring Company and Elon Musk have announced 'full-scale' hyperloop testing this year, with a working hyperloop to come.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Apr 27 2022 4:01 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Both The Boring Company and its founder Elon Musk have recently tweeted about plans for upcoming hyperloop work by the company.

"Full-scale" will begin at some point this year for a hyperloop, while according to Musk "in the coming years" the company will try to build a working hyperloop. He claimed that a hyperloop would be the fastest possible way to get from one city center to another for journeys under about two thousand miles, and Starship would be faster for anything longer.

Musk claims this comes "from a known physics standpoint," however, as of yet, other companies have yet to realize working hyperloops, with some claiming they are not commercially viable. Musk originally estimated in his white paper published on this concept in 2013 that a hyperloop would cost about $11 million per mile.

Musk has previously been too busy with SpaceX and Tesla to work on the hyperloop, leading to SpaceX hosting hyperloop competitions in 2015 and 2019, where participants could display their prototype transport pods.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Lone Ukrainian tank sneaks up on and ambushes Russian convoy

Read more: Almost all Bitcoins that will ever exist have now been mined

Read more: Anonymous hacked the Kremlin to gain access to its CCTV system

Elon Musk says The Boring Company will build a working hyperloop soon 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

PANCKY Metal Detectors for Adults Waterproof - Professional

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$147.99
$147.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/26/2022 at 11:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, twitter.com, twitter.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.