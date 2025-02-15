Elon Musk announces Dubai Loop will be made by The Boring Company, a landmark collaboration

The Boring Company has just announced its exciting new Dubai Loop, to build a 17-kilometer pilot Loop transportation system as the initial phase of the project.
The initial Dubai Loop pilot will feature 11 stations and 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) of tunnels, transporting over 20,000 passengers per hour, with The Boring Company's goal to ultimately expand into the Dubai Loop: a next-generation underground transportation system throughout the Emirate of Dubai.
Elon Musk's company explained on its website: "This collaboration will explore the use of sustainable, innovative technologies to safely and efficiently transport passengers via The Boring Company's proven Loop system, which has already transported over two million passengers across Las Vegas, USA since 2021. Vegas Loop is currently under active development and has been entitled for 104 stations and 110 kilometers of tunnel, eventually transporting over 90,000 passengers per hour throughout the system".
A signing ceremony to memorialize the MoU was held during the World Government Summit in Dubai in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council. In attendance representing The Boring Company were James Fitzgerald, Global Head of Business Development and John Hering, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Vy Capital, Lead Investor and Senior Advisor for The Boring Company. In attendance representing RTA and the Emirate of Dubai were His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of Dubai RTA, and His Excellency Omar Al Olama, the UAE Minister of Artificial Intelligence
About The Dubai Loop System
The Dubai Loop System will connect major hubs throughout Dubai. This initiative is designed to:
- Reduce Travel Times: With potential speeds of up to 100 mph, the Loop could cut travel time between key points in Dubai to just minutes.
- Increase Capacity: The ultimate expanded system aims to handle over 100,000 passengers per hour, providing a high-capacity solution to urban transport demands.
- Promote Sustainability: Utilizing electric vehicles within a controlled environment, the system will contribute to Dubai's ambitious sustainability goals, aligning with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.