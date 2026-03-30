TweakTown
News
Gaming

Elon Musk has a plan to bring a high-tech underground tunnel to a city in Texas

Elon Musk is planning to build a high-tech underground road in a Texas city, reducing travel times between a space in development and a University.

Elon Musk has a plan to bring a high-tech underground tunnel to a city in Texas
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Elon Musk's Boring Company plans to develop high-speed underground loops in multiple states, including a proposed tunnel connecting the University of North Texas and a 270-acre University Hills development. This aims to reduce travel time and traffic, following the successful Las Vegas Loop model.

Elon Musk is looking to bring high-tech underground transportation to at least three states, with the company announcing that an underground loop connecting a University and a recreational area is currently being discussed.

Elon Musk has a plan to bring a high-tech underground tunnel to a city in Texas 165156156
2

The project aims to reduce congestion by creating a direct, high-speed underground route between two high-traffic locations, allowing passengers to travel in Tesla vehicles through a dedicated tunnel, bypassing surface roads entirely. The Loop would be similar to the system already in place in Las Vegas, specifically the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, which transports thousands of passengers daily between convention centers, reducing a 25-minute walk to just a few minutes.

The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop can transport 4,000 passengers per hour, while the greater Vegas Loop can support 90,000 passengers. The Boring Company, founded by Elon Musk in 2016, is looking to link the University of North Texas in Dallas and a recreational space in University Hills, which would significantly reduce travel time between the two locations, while simultaneously reducing roadway traffic.

Notably, the space in University Hills is a 270-acre project that involves residential development, retail, and recreational spaces. The idea is the population that will come to live in this space will have direct access to the University of North Texas. The proposal is still in the early stages, meaning timelines, costs, and approvals are yet to be set in stone, or locked in by authorities.

Separately, Elon Musk recently announced a Dubai Loop will be made by The Boring Company in what is described as a landmark collaboration.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (slim)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (slim)
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$457.88 USD
$549 USD-
Buy
$549.99 USD
$549.99 USD$549.99 USD
Buy
$457.88 USD
$549 USD-
Buy
$457.88 USD
$549 USD-
Buy
$457.88 USD
$549 USD-
Buy
Check Price
Check PriceCheck Price
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/30/2026 at 8:14 am CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:bgr.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles