Elon Musk has a plan to bring a high-tech underground tunnel to a city in Texas

TL;DR: Elon Musk's Boring Company plans to develop high-speed underground loops in multiple states, including a proposed tunnel connecting the University of North Texas and a 270-acre University Hills development. This aims to reduce travel time and traffic, following the successful Las Vegas Loop model.

Elon Musk is looking to bring high-tech underground transportation to at least three states, with the company announcing that an underground loop connecting a University and a recreational area is currently being discussed.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The project aims to reduce congestion by creating a direct, high-speed underground route between two high-traffic locations, allowing passengers to travel in Tesla vehicles through a dedicated tunnel, bypassing surface roads entirely. The Loop would be similar to the system already in place in Las Vegas, specifically the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, which transports thousands of passengers daily between convention centers, reducing a 25-minute walk to just a few minutes.

The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop can transport 4,000 passengers per hour, while the greater Vegas Loop can support 90,000 passengers. The Boring Company, founded by Elon Musk in 2016, is looking to link the University of North Texas in Dallas and a recreational space in University Hills, which would significantly reduce travel time between the two locations, while simultaneously reducing roadway traffic.

Notably, the space in University Hills is a 270-acre project that involves residential development, retail, and recreational spaces. The idea is the population that will come to live in this space will have direct access to the University of North Texas. The proposal is still in the early stages, meaning timelines, costs, and approvals are yet to be set in stone, or locked in by authorities.

Separately, Elon Musk recently announced a Dubai Loop will be made by The Boring Company in what is described as a landmark collaboration.