AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU tested in games, beats the Core i9-12900K

AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor is now in the wild, and has been tested with games at both 1080p and 720p resolutions: up against the Core i9-12900K processor.

XanxoGaming is the first on the scene with gaming benchmarks, with the team buying the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor at retail, so there is no embargo in their way. AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor has an MSRP of $449, meaning it costs around $120-$140 less than Intel's Core i9-12900K processor (if you buy 1000 units).

The team runs the RYzen 7 5800X3D against the Core i9-12900K in Borderlands 3, Control, Death Stranding, F1 2020, Final Fantasy XV, Metro Exodus, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and The Witcher 3. AMD is keeping up with Intel and its Core i9-12900K thanks to its new 3D V-Cache technology inside of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor.

XanxoGaming used NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition GPU, so you've got a pretty beast graphics card with the two high-end enthusiast-level CPUs. It's great to see AMD hit this level against Intel, without needing their new AM5-based platform and next-gen Zen 4 architecture.