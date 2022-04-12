All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSD worth $2000 🔥

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU tested in games, beats the Core i9-12900K

AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor tested in games at 1080p, 720p against Intel's Core i9-12900K... 3D V-Cache technology FTW.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 12 2022 7:22 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor is now in the wild, and has been tested with games at both 1080p and 720p resolutions: up against the Core i9-12900K processor.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU tested in games, beats the Core i9-12900K 12 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 11 IMAGES

XanxoGaming is the first on the scene with gaming benchmarks, with the team buying the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor at retail, so there is no embargo in their way. AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor has an MSRP of $449, meaning it costs around $120-$140 less than Intel's Core i9-12900K processor (if you buy 1000 units).

The team runs the RYzen 7 5800X3D against the Core i9-12900K in Borderlands 3, Control, Death Stranding, F1 2020, Final Fantasy XV, Metro Exodus, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and The Witcher 3. AMD is keeping up with Intel and its Core i9-12900K thanks to its new 3D V-Cache technology inside of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU tested in games, beats the Core i9-12900K 13 | TweakTown.com
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU tested in games, beats the Core i9-12900K 03 | TweakTown.comAMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU tested in games, beats the Core i9-12900K 04 | TweakTown.com
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU tested in games, beats the Core i9-12900K 05 | TweakTown.comAMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU tested in games, beats the Core i9-12900K 06 | TweakTown.com
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU tested in games, beats the Core i9-12900K 07 | TweakTown.comAMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU tested in games, beats the Core i9-12900K 08 | TweakTown.com
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU tested in games, beats the Core i9-12900K 09 | TweakTown.comAMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU tested in games, beats the Core i9-12900K 10 | TweakTown.com

XanxoGaming used NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition GPU, so you've got a pretty beast graphics card with the two high-end enthusiast-level CPUs. It's great to see AMD hit this level against Intel, without needing their new AM5-based platform and next-gen Zen 4 architecture.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$339.98
$339.98$339.98$349.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/12/2022 at 4:23 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.