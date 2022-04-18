All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

MSI breaks world records: Core i9-12900KS @ 7.5GHz + MEG Z690 Unify-X

MSI uses its MEG Z690 Unify-X motherboard and Intel's new tweaked Core i9-12900KS to hit 7.5GHz and break multiple world records.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 18 2022 8:28 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's new tweaked Core i9-12900KS processor is now out in the wild, and multiple world records are being broken by MSI with its MEG Z690 Unify-X motherboard.

MSI breaks world records: Core i9-12900KS @ 7.5GHz + MEG Z690 Unify-X 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Overclocker "SHIMIZU" from Japan has used the Intel Core i9-12900KS mixed with the MSI MEG Z690 Unify-X motherboard, pushing the CPU to a huge 7.5GHz -- or 7503MHz exactly -- with an x74 multiplier and 101.39MHz bus clock, while the voltage was pushed to close to 1.75V.

You're not going to be running at these clocks all day, or without exotic LN2 cooling, or with all of the cores enabled... SHIMIZU was only stable at those clocks with 2 active cores and SMT disabled. Still, the Core i9-12900KS is the fastest-clocked CPU available right now... and at 7.5GHz it's even faster (albeit without all the cores enabled, and SMT disabled). Still, a very, very impressive feat to see.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900KS Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$779.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/18/2022 at 9:12 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.