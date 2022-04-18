MSI breaks world records: Core i9-12900KS @ 7.5GHz + MEG Z690 Unify-X

Intel's new tweaked Core i9-12900KS processor is now out in the wild, and multiple world records are being broken by MSI with its MEG Z690 Unify-X motherboard.

Overclocker "SHIMIZU" from Japan has used the Intel Core i9-12900KS mixed with the MSI MEG Z690 Unify-X motherboard, pushing the CPU to a huge 7.5GHz -- or 7503MHz exactly -- with an x74 multiplier and 101.39MHz bus clock, while the voltage was pushed to close to 1.75V.

You're not going to be running at these clocks all day, or without exotic LN2 cooling, or with all of the cores enabled... SHIMIZU was only stable at those clocks with 2 active cores and SMT disabled. Still, the Core i9-12900KS is the fastest-clocked CPU available right now... and at 7.5GHz it's even faster (albeit without all the cores enabled, and SMT disabled). Still, a very, very impressive feat to see.