All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk warns how treacherous life on Mars will be for human life

Elon Musk has warned how dangerous life on Mars will be for humans when we arrive there, 'cramped, difficult, hard work'.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Apr 20 2022 12:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

In a recent interview, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk discussed the dangers of living on Mars and the conditions humans will have to endure.

The SpaceX CEO sat down with TED conferences head Chris Anderson only hours after he offered to buy the second-largest social media platform in the world for $43 billion, Twitter. During the interview, Musk outlines his passion for wanting to have a "positive" outlook on the future, and to do that; you need to give people something to look forward to. Going to Mars is one of those monumental tasks that Musk has set out to achieve, but he warns the living conditions on Mars won't be for the faint of heart.

During the interview, Musk explains that the first humans to land on Mars and begin the colonization process won't be living in luxury, "It will be dangerous, cramped, difficult, hard work". Adding that participants "may not make it back". Musk has already taken steps towards getting humans on Mars with SpaceX's development of the 400-foot reusable Starship rocket that is prepared to carry 150 tons of cargo into orbit.

Elon Musk warns how treacherous life on Mars will be for human life 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Starship.

SpaceX is currently preparing for Starship's first orbital test flight, and throughout the interview, Musk says that it's "looking promising" for the first attempt to happen "in a few months". Sometime throughout the 2030s, Musk imagines many of SpaceX's Starship rockets launching from Earth, carrying hundreds of humans to the Red Planet.

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: NASA confirms 1,000+ foot-wide asteroid will approach Earth this April

Read more: 17 solar flares cause Sun blast to hit Earth at nearly 2 million mph

Read more: Ukraine army hits jackpot, captures Russia's most modern equipment

Buy at Amazon

NASA Hat Embroidered Snapback Trucker Hat

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.55
$19.55--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/20/2022 at 1:44 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nypost.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.