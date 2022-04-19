AMD's new RDNA 2 refresh is shaping up to be a replacement instead

AMD delayed the launch of its RDNA 2 refresh GPUs from... well... right now... until May 10. But now it seems that the RDNA 2 refresh GPUs are not a refresh, but a replacement of the current Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

The news is coming from Hassan Mujtaba at Wccftech, who tweeted: "It seems like AIBs will stop making 6600/6700/6900 XT cards and focus on the new 6650/6750/6950 XT series instead. So RDNA 2 refresh is looking more like a replacement rather than a higher-end alternative to existing models".

There are a heap of AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs in the wild right now, so maybe the delay will help AMD get rid of inventory before the new Radoen RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards hit shelves across the world.