SAPPHIRE's new TOXIC Radeon RX 6950 XT Limited Edition teased: $3370+

AMD is gearing up for its launch of the refreshed Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, with the new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT... and now SAPPHIRE's new custom TOXIC Radeon RX 6950 XT Limited Edition graphics card has turned up.

SAPPHIRE's new custom TOXIC Radeon RX 6950 XT Limited Edition graphics card has popped up on an Italian retailer "Breakpoint.it" with quite an insane price. We're looking at 3133 EUR which works out to around $3179 USD. Pretty damn expensive, that's for sure -- twice as much as the Radeon RX 6900 XT -- could be a placeholder price, please, please be a placeholder price.

The price insanity doesn't stop: SAPPHIRE's custom TOXIC Radeon RX 6950 XT Limited Edition costs 3133 EUR, the NITRO+ OC model would cost 2961 EUR, and the NITRO+ PURE costs $3048. We know the prices are crazy when the Italian retailer lists SAPPHIRE's custom Radeon RX 6750 XT costs 1419 EUR... yeah.

We're to expect a refreshed Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and lower-end Radeon RX 6650 XT. AMD will be utilizing faster 18Gbps GDDR6 memory, up from the 16Gbps GDDR6 memory on the current Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs. There'll be additional performance on top, which will be interesting to see if it's enough to match NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

AMD is reportedly launching its new RDNA 2 refresh GPUs on May 10 (after a delay from April 20), with the refreshed Navi 21 + 18Gbps GDDR6 powering the new Radeon RX 6950 XT, and the refreshed Navi 22 + 18Gbps GDDR6 will power the new Radeon RX 6750 XT and Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards.

In previous rumors we heard AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card will see its GPU clocks at over 2.5GHz, which will be impressive to see -- and give NVIDIA's suped-up Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090 Ti a run for its money.

AMD could also make use of TSMC's new 6nm process node, with the Navi 23 GPU inside of the limp-ish Radeon RX 6500 XT already making use of 6nm, with its new RDNA 2 refreshed GPUs. That would make for some interesting times in the coming months in the GPU war.