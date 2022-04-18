All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

CPU-Z now supports AMD Ryzen 7000 series, Intel 13th Gen Core CPUs

CPU-Z 2.0.1 supports AMD's new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series 'Raphael' CPUs, and Intel's new 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' CPUs.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 18 2022 11:20 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

CPU-Z has now been updated with support for both AMD and Intel's next-gen CPUs, with CPU-Z 2.0.1 now available for you to download.

CPU-Z now supports AMD Ryzen 7000 series, Intel 13th Gen Core CPUs 601 | TweakTown.com

The new CPU-Z v2.0.1 software supports AMD's upcoming Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" series CPUs, as well as Intel's next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs. The CPU-Z changelog shows that AMD's new Raphael CPUs will be an APU with built-in graphics (RDNA 2 GPU).

Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs will see the new flagship Core i9-13900K processor with an increased core count -- 24 cores and 32 threads -- up from the 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and flagship Core i9-12900K with 16 cores and 24 threads.

CPUZ 2.0.1 changelog

  • Glenfly Arise-GT10C0 GPU.
  • Intel Core i9-12900T, Core i5-12600T (35W).
  • Intel Atom x6427FE, x6425RE, x6425E, x6414RE, x6413E, x6212RE, x6211E, x6200FE (Elkhart Lake, FCBGA1493).
  • Intel Pentium J6425, N6415 (Elkhart Lake, FCBGA1493).
  • Intel Celeron J6413, N6211 (Elkhart Lake, FCBGA1493).
  • Preliminary support for Intel ARC 3/5/7 (DG2).
  • Preliminary support for Intel Raptor Lake (13th gen).
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600/5500.
  • AMD Ryzen 3 5300GE, Ryzen 3 PRO 5350GE, Ryzen 5 PRO 5650GE, Ryzen 7 PRO 5750GE (Cezanne).
  • AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX, 6900HX, Ryzen 7 6800H, Ryzen 5 6600H (45W).
  • AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS, 6900HS, Ryzen 7 6800HS, Ryzen 5 6600HS (35W).
  • AMD Ryzen 7 6800U, Ryzen 5 6600U (15-28W).
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, Ryzen 5 5625U, Ryzen 3 5425U (15W).
  • AMD Rembrandt & Raphael APUs (RDNA2).
  • AMD Mendocino APU (Zen2 + RDNA2).
  • AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU (NAVI22).
  • AMD RX 6800S, RX 6700S, RX 6650M, RX 6650M XT GPUs (NAVI23).
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU (GA102-350, 450W).
  • Improved information accuracy when core isolation is enabled.
  • Improved validation process for high clock submissions (>6GHz).
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900KS Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$779.99
$779.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/18/2022 at 9:12 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, cpuid.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.