CPU-Z now supports AMD Ryzen 7000 series, Intel 13th Gen Core CPUs
CPU-Z 2.0.1 supports AMD's new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series 'Raphael' CPUs, and Intel's new 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' CPUs.
Published Mon, Apr 18 2022 11:20 PM CDT
CPU-Z has now been updated with support for both AMD and Intel's next-gen CPUs, with CPU-Z 2.0.1 now available for you to download.
The new CPU-Z v2.0.1 software supports AMD's upcoming Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" series CPUs, as well as Intel's next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs. The CPU-Z changelog shows that AMD's new Raphael CPUs will be an APU with built-in graphics (RDNA 2 GPU).
Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs will see the new flagship Core i9-13900K processor with an increased core count -- 24 cores and 32 threads -- up from the 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and flagship Core i9-12900K with 16 cores and 24 threads.
CPUZ 2.0.1 changelog
- Glenfly Arise-GT10C0 GPU.
- Intel Core i9-12900T, Core i5-12600T (35W).
- Intel Atom x6427FE, x6425RE, x6425E, x6414RE, x6413E, x6212RE, x6211E, x6200FE (Elkhart Lake, FCBGA1493).
- Intel Pentium J6425, N6415 (Elkhart Lake, FCBGA1493).
- Intel Celeron J6413, N6211 (Elkhart Lake, FCBGA1493).
- Preliminary support for Intel ARC 3/5/7 (DG2).
- Preliminary support for Intel Raptor Lake (13th gen).
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600/5500.
- AMD Ryzen 3 5300GE, Ryzen 3 PRO 5350GE, Ryzen 5 PRO 5650GE, Ryzen 7 PRO 5750GE (Cezanne).
- AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX, 6900HX, Ryzen 7 6800H, Ryzen 5 6600H (45W).
- AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS, 6900HS, Ryzen 7 6800HS, Ryzen 5 6600HS (35W).
- AMD Ryzen 7 6800U, Ryzen 5 6600U (15-28W).
- AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, Ryzen 5 5625U, Ryzen 3 5425U (15W).
- AMD Rembrandt & Raphael APUs (RDNA2).
- AMD Mendocino APU (Zen2 + RDNA2).
- AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU (NAVI22).
- AMD RX 6800S, RX 6700S, RX 6650M, RX 6650M XT GPUs (NAVI23).
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU (GA102-350, 450W).
- Improved information accuracy when core isolation is enabled.
- Improved validation process for high clock submissions (>6GHz).
