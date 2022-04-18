CPU-Z now supports AMD Ryzen 7000 series, Intel 13th Gen Core CPUs

CPU-Z has now been updated with support for both AMD and Intel's next-gen CPUs, with CPU-Z 2.0.1 now available for you to download.

The new CPU-Z v2.0.1 software supports AMD's upcoming Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" series CPUs, as well as Intel's next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs. The CPU-Z changelog shows that AMD's new Raphael CPUs will be an APU with built-in graphics (RDNA 2 GPU).

Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs will see the new flagship Core i9-13900K processor with an increased core count -- 24 cores and 32 threads -- up from the 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and flagship Core i9-12900K with 16 cores and 24 threads.

CPUZ 2.0.1 changelog