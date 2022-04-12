All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series Zen 4 CPUs enter mass production soon

AMD's new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series 'Raphael' CPUs enter mass production later this month according to the latest leaks.

Published Tue, Apr 12 2022 6:19 PM CDT
AMD's next-gen Zen 4 architecture will debut this year, powering the new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs inside of your PC... Zen 4 will be fabbed by TSMC on their new 5nm process node and will reportedly enter mass production this month.

We should expect AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs to drop sometime around September-October this year, competing directly with Intel's upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs. AMD should also be revealing its new Zen 4-powered CPUs alongside its new RDNA 3 graphics architecture.

AMD is reportedly tapping out its new Zen 4-based desktop CPUs at 16 cores and 32 threads, with a TDP of up to 170W. The codename "Raphael" CPUs will be using the Zen 4 architecture, utilizing TSMC's new 5nm and 6nm process nodes on its chiplet design. We should also expect the new AM5 socket (LGA 1718), DDR5 memory, and PCIe 5.0 support.

  • Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)
  • Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD
  • Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket
  • Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support
  • AMD RAMP (Ryzen Accelerated Memory Profile) Support
  • 28 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes (CPU Exclusive)
  • 105-170W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

