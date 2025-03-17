CPU-Z 2.15 update supports AMD Strix Halo, Krackan, Radeon RX 9070, RTX 5070 Ti, ROPs for GPUs

CPU-Z 2.15 now supports AMD's new Strix Halo and Krackan APUs, Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs, RTX 5070 Ti with Core and ROP displays for GPUs.

CPU-Z's new v2.15 update delivers support for the latest silicon from AMD and NVIDIA, with support for Strix Halo and Krackan APUs, while added GPU support includes the Radeon RX 9070 series and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.

Not only that, but CPU-Z now lets you check your GPU and ROP count, just in case you want to make sure your graphics card has the right ROP count, as that's now a thing unfortunately. AMD's new Ryzen AI Max 300 series "Strix Halo" APUs and Ryzen AI 340/350 "Krackan" APUs, as well as the new RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 are all supported in CPU-Z now.

NVIDIA's new Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 are now both supported by CPU-Z, as well as the entire fleet of new EPYC 9000 series CPUs from the monster 192-core, 384-thread EPYC 9965 down to the 8-core, 16-thread EPYC 9015.

You can download the new CPU-Z 2.15 update here.

CPU-Z v2.15 update includes support for: