Software & Apps

CPU-Z 2.15 update supports AMD Strix Halo, Krackan, Radeon RX 9070, RTX 5070 Ti, ROPs for GPUs

CPU-Z 2.15 now supports AMD's new Strix Halo and Krackan APUs, Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs, RTX 5070 Ti with Core and ROP displays for GPUs.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: CPU-Z v2.15 update supports AMD's Strix Halo and Krackan APUs, Radeon RX 9070 series, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, and EPYC 9000 series CPUs. It includes improved Intel Arrow Lake-H support, GPU compute units, and a new Validation Statistics page. Users can now verify GPU and ROP counts.

CPU-Z's new v2.15 update delivers support for the latest silicon from AMD and NVIDIA, with support for Strix Halo and Krackan APUs, while added GPU support includes the Radeon RX 9070 series and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.

2

Not only that, but CPU-Z now lets you check your GPU and ROP count, just in case you want to make sure your graphics card has the right ROP count, as that's now a thing unfortunately. AMD's new Ryzen AI Max 300 series "Strix Halo" APUs and Ryzen AI 340/350 "Krackan" APUs, as well as the new RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 are all supported in CPU-Z now.

NVIDIA's new Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 are now both supported by CPU-Z, as well as the entire fleet of new EPYC 9000 series CPUs from the monster 192-core, 384-thread EPYC 9965 down to the 8-core, 16-thread EPYC 9015.

You can download the new CPU-Z 2.15 update here.

CPU-Z v2.15 update includes support for:

  • Improved support of Intel Arrow Lake-H processors.
  • AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 & AI Max+ PRO 395, Ryzen AI Max 390 & AI Max 385 (Strix Halo).
  • AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, Ryzen AI 5 340 (Kraken Point).
  • AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT & 9070 (Navi 48).
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5705G, 5705GE, Ryzen 5 5605G, 5605GE, Ryzen 3 5305G, 5305GE (Cezanne).
  • AMD EPYC 9965 (192C/384T), 9845 (160C/320T), 9825 (144C, 288T), 9755 (128C/256T), 9745 (128C/256T), 9655 (96C/192T), 9645 (96C/192T), 9565 (72C/144T), 9555 (64C/128T), 9535 (64C/128T), 9455 (48C, 96T), 9355 (32C/64T), 9335 (32C/64T), 9135 (16C/32T), 9115 (16C/32T), 9015 (8C/16T).
  • NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti (GB203) & 5070 (GB205).
  • Added GPU compute units (Graphics tab).
  • New Validation Statistics page
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, cpuid.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

