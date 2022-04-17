CD Projekt spent $19 million on Cyberpunk 2077's expansion in 2021

CD Projekt clarifies that most of its development teams are working on Cyberpunk 2077's expansion, but is multiplayer included?

CD Projekt RED is far from finished with Cyberpunk 2077 and has devoted considerable development manpower for the game's upcoming expansions.

In a recent earnings report, CD Projekt erroneously reported that most of its teams are working on new games including the next Witcher title. The company has now clarified that the bulk of its dev teams are actually still working on Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion, which is due out sometime in 2023.

"Right now, the bulk of our team is working on the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion that is targeted to be released in 2023," CD Projekt Group President and Joint CEO Adam Kicinski said in the FY2021 earnings call.

"With regard to our other plans - as you can see on the chart, the number of developers working on new projects is growing steadily. This number includes the developers currently working on a new game set in The Witcher universe, which we recently confirmed."

CD Projekt's balance sheets shows that spending on Cyberpunk 2077 has spiked. In 2021, CDPR spent nearly $19 million on the game's ongoing development including work on updates/patches and the new expansion.

Back in 2020, we reported that CD Projekt had spent over $121 million on Cyberpunk 2077's development.

The company also confirmed it has ceased all multiplayer in its RED Engine and is instead using Unreal Engine 5 for its multiplayer content.

This hints that the Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode has either been cancelled or will be rebooted in UE5, but whatever the case, the mode won't be out any time soon.