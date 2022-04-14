All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

CD Projekt abandons multiplayer in Cyberpunk 2077's RED Engine

CD Projekt RED has abandoned adding multiplayer content to Cyberpunk 2077's RED Engine and will use Unreal Engine 5 instead.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Apr 14 2022 5:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

CD Projekt RED confirms it has abandoned adding further multiplayer support into Cyberpunk 2077's RED Engine, and will use Unreal Engine 5 for multiplayer instead.

CD Projekt abandons multiplayer in Cyberpunk 2077's RED Engine 654 | TweakTown.com

In a recent earnings report, CDPR says it is moving to Unreal Engine 5 for its multiplayer needs. This update may signal that Cyberpunk 2077's separate online multiplayer game has either been cancelled or is switching to UE5, which may be a painful process for developers. It could also indicate that the RED Engine has been fully optimized for CP2077's multiplayer project...which may be unlikely given the iterative nature of games development.

"Following the decision to change the underlying game engine and conclusion of a licensing and partnership agreement with Epic Games International, the Company gained access to multiplayer solutions available in Unreal Engine 4 and 5, as a result of which it abandoned further R&D work on adding multiplayer elements to REDEngine."

CD Projekt RED has recently announced that its future games will have online and/or multiplayer elements, including The Witcher series. The newly-announced Witcher game is being built in Unreal Engine 5 and should make use of the game engine's tried-and-true live service framework.

"Yes, I can add some color - the plan remains the same; we're planning to add multiplayer functionality in the future to both franchises, including Cyberpunk, gradually," CD Projekt president Adam Kicinski said in a recent earnings call.

"We're not revealing which franchise will be the first to receive such functionality, but the first attempt will be something we can learn from, and then we can add more and more - so, step and step, we want to open our single-player experiences to mutliplayer, but we want to add such features gradually."

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.00
$22.19$14.98$23.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/14/2022 at 4:58 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cdprojekt.com, cdprojekt.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.