All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

US may soon have to stop giving Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine

After supplying the country with thousands, the United States may soon have to stop giving Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Apr 14 2022 2:04 AM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Apr 14 2022 2:20 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The United States has sent more than $2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine, and within those packages have been Javelin anti-tank missiles that have been used to great effect.

US may soon have to stop giving Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine 01 | TweakTown.com

The Javelin anti-tank missiles have been a staple weapon of the war as the Russian military have suffered great losses at the hands of Ukrainians firing these expensive weapons. Now reports state that the US has given 33% of its total stockpile of Javelins to Ukraine and will soon need to stop supplying the country to maintain a reasonable amount for any of its own future plans.

BusinessInsider writes that the production of the anti-tank missiles is slow, and replenishing the stock supplied to Ukraine will take "years". If the US decides to halt the transferring of Javelins, it would essentially be taking away Ukraine's most-effective anti-tank weapon, which raises the question; "Can Ukraine force a stalemate with Russia before Javelin supplies begin to dry up?"

Notably, President Joe Biden recently announced an additional $800 million supply package headed to Ukraine, and inside are "500 Javelin missiles and thousands of other anti-armor systems".

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: NASA confirms 1,000+ foot-wide asteroid will approach Earth this April

Read more: 17 solar flares cause Sun blast to hit Earth at nearly 2 million mph

Read more: Ukraine army hits jackpot, captures Russia's most modern equipment

Buy at Amazon

The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.00
$12.00$12.00$12.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/14/2022 at 2:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.