OnePlus Ace smartphone: bonkers 150W charging technology

OnePlus Ace will support up to 150W Super Flash Charging, inside it's powered by the new Dimensity 8100 SoC + Sony IMX766 sensor.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 12 2022 10:17 PM CDT
The new OnePlus Ace smartphone is going to have some seriously crazy-fast wired charging technology, with 150W fast wired charging.

The new OnePlus Ace series smartphone will be powered by the Dimensity 8100 SoC -- with a huge focus on super-fast charging and gaming -- which is where the 150W Super Flash Charging technology comes into play. OnePlus is also cramming in the Sony IMX766 camera sensor, while the back cover is "polished to a texture".

OnePlus is expected to outfit the OnePlus Ace with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper, as well as a 4500mAh battery. There's not much to be impressed with here, but the crazy 150W charging is something I want to see -- and not see catch fire -- in the real-world. How long does that battery last?

As for the price, we're looking at around CNY 2599 (around $408) in China when it launches.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

