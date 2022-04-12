OnePlus Ace smartphone: bonkers 150W charging technology

OnePlus Ace will support up to 150W Super Flash Charging, inside it's powered by the new Dimensity 8100 SoC + Sony IMX766 sensor.

The new OnePlus Ace smartphone is going to have some seriously crazy-fast wired charging technology, with 150W fast wired charging.

The new OnePlus Ace series smartphone will be powered by the Dimensity 8100 SoC -- with a huge focus on super-fast charging and gaming -- which is where the 150W Super Flash Charging technology comes into play. OnePlus is also cramming in the Sony IMX766 camera sensor, while the back cover is "polished to a texture".

OnePlus is expected to outfit the OnePlus Ace with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper, as well as a 4500mAh battery. There's not much to be impressed with here, but the crazy 150W charging is something I want to see -- and not see catch fire -- in the real-world. How long does that battery last?

As for the price, we're looking at around CNY 2599 (around $408) in China when it launches.