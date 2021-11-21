All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

MediaTek Dimensity 9000: next-gen SoC with 5G, AI, and TSMC 4nm node

MediaTek unveils its new Dimensity 9000 SoC:ARMv9 Cortex-X2 core, Mali-G710 GPU, and made on TSMC's new 4nm process node.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 21 2021 7:44 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MediaTek has just unveiled its new 5G-powered Dimensity 9000 SoC which features 8 cores of CPU power, an ARM Mali-G710 MC10 GPU, ray tracing abilities, 5G connectivity, and it's made on TSMC's new 4nm process node.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000: next-gen SoC with 5G, AI, and TSMC 4nm node 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC has 1 x Cortex-X2 at 3.05GHz, 3 x Cortex-A710 at 2.85GHz, and 4 x Cortex-A510 at 1.8GHz on the CPU side of things -- joined by 8MB of L3 cache and 6MB of system-wide cache. This some high-end CPU grunt here, which should see MediaTek better battling Qualcomm, Samsung and Apple in the mobile high-end SoC battle.

We have LPDDR5X memory clocked at up to 7500 MT/s although JEDEC has support for up to 8533 MT/s, but even at the higher LPDDR5X-7500 memory is 17% faster than the LPDDR5-6400 standard.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000: next-gen SoC with 5G, AI, and TSMC 4nm node 03 | TweakTown.com

On the GPU side of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC we have a 10-core Mali-G710 GPU which should be around the same size as the Google Tensor G78-MP20 GPU according to AnandTech -- but it's around 35% faster through the new Tensor SoC that powers the new Pixel 6 Pro, and around 60% more power-efficient.

MediaTek has crafter the Dimensity 9000 SoC for gamers, with the company explaining: "We've built the Dimensity 9000 with the latest Arm Mali-G710 graphics processor and also introduced a new raytracing SDK that will enable developers to bring exciting new graphics techniques and visual enhancements to their Android titles".

MediaTek Dimensity 9000: next-gen SoC with 5G, AI, and TSMC 4nm node 04 | TweakTown.com
MediaTek Dimensity 9000: next-gen SoC with 5G, AI, and TSMC 4nm node 05 | TweakTown.comMediaTek Dimensity 9000: next-gen SoC with 5G, AI, and TSMC 4nm node 06 | TweakTown.com
MediaTek Dimensity 9000: next-gen SoC with 5G, AI, and TSMC 4nm node 07 | TweakTown.comMediaTek Dimensity 9000: next-gen SoC with 5G, AI, and TSMC 4nm node 08 | TweakTown.com

The company notes that its new Dimensity 9000 SoC is the world's first Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor, the industry's first raytracing SDK using Vulkan for Android, and get this -- it supports 1080p 180Hz displays.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 also supports a flagship 18-bit HDR-ISP design that provides the first time ever with the ability to snap HDR video on 3 cameras -- simultaneously -- all at the same time. The Dimensity 9000 SoC is also the first to support a huge, game-changing 320-megapixel camera sensor for smartphones.

We should expect the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC to find itself of smartphones in Q1 2022.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1499.99
$1499.99$1560.00$1599.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/21/2021 at 1:06 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.