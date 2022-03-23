KIOXIA's new CD8 Series PCIe 5.0 SSD: up to 15.3TB, up to 7.2GB/sec

KIOXIA introduces its second-gen PCIe 5.0 for enterprise and data center computers, with the new KIOXIA CD8 Series SSDs.

KIOXIA has just introduced its second-generation PCIe 5.0 SSD for enterprise and data center customers, with the new CD8 Series data center NVMe SSD family.

We have doubled bandwidth on the new PCIe 5.0-enabled KIOXIA CD8 Series SSDs, unleasing up to 32GT/s of bandwidth, up from the 16GT/s of bandwidth on PCIe 4.0-based SSDs. The new CD8 Series SSDs are optimized for hyperscale data center and enterprise server-attached workloads.

Neville Ichhaporia, vice president of SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. explains: "As a leading supplier of SSDs for enterprise server, storage, and data center customers, KIOXIA continues to build on its legacy of rapidly bringing to market next-generation PCIe technologies on the latest 3D flash memory lithography".

"The CD8 Series offers improved write performance and consistent Quality-of-Service across a wide range of workloads, enabling enterprise and hyperscale data center customers realize their application needs".