KIOXIA's new CD8 Series PCIe 5.0 SSD: up to 15.3TB, up to 7.2GB/sec

KIOXIA introduces its second-gen PCIe 5.0 for enterprise and data center computers, with the new KIOXIA CD8 Series SSDs.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 23 2022 6:21 PM CDT
KIOXIA has just introduced its second-generation PCIe 5.0 SSD for enterprise and data center customers, with the new CD8 Series data center NVMe SSD family.

We have doubled bandwidth on the new PCIe 5.0-enabled KIOXIA CD8 Series SSDs, unleasing up to 32GT/s of bandwidth, up from the 16GT/s of bandwidth on PCIe 4.0-based SSDs. The new CD8 Series SSDs are optimized for hyperscale data center and enterprise server-attached workloads.

Neville Ichhaporia, vice president of SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. explains: "As a leading supplier of SSDs for enterprise server, storage, and data center customers, KIOXIA continues to build on its legacy of rapidly bringing to market next-generation PCIe technologies on the latest 3D flash memory lithography".

"The CD8 Series offers improved write performance and consistent Quality-of-Service across a wide range of workloads, enabling enterprise and hyperscale data center customers realize their application needs".

  • Read-intensive DWPD3 endurance targeted for hyperscale and server-centric workloads, in capacities from 960 gigabytes to 15.36 terabytes*
  • Mixed-used DWPD endurance targeted for enterprise and write-intensive workloads, in capacities from 800 gigabytes to 12.8 terabytes
  • Delivers 7.2 GB/s sequential read throughput and random read performance of 1.25 million IOPS
  • Delivers 6.0 GB/s sequential write throughput and random write performance of 200 K, an improvement of up to 135%1 over the previous generation version
  • Available in multiple device security options including sanitize instant erase (SIE4) and self-encrypted drive (SED5) in a 2.5-inch form factor
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

