KIOXIA SSDs are now compatible with Microchip's advanced RAID Storage Accelerator

TL;DR: Microchip's Adaptec SmartRAID 4300 Series accelerator card supports up to 32 NVMe SSDs with direct CPU channels, eliminating bottlenecks for peak performance. Now compatible with KIOXIA's PCIe 4.0/5.0 SSDs, it delivers scalable, high-throughput storage ideal for enterprise, AI, and data center applications.

We've seen multiple PCIe NVMe SSDs connected on a card connected via a traditional x16 host interface. Microchip Technology's impressive Adaptec SmartRAID 4300 Series RAID storage accelerator card is a little different. The Adaptec SmartRAID 4300 accelerator not only supports up to 32 NVMe SSDs but also provides each drive with a direct channel to the CPU.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

This means there aren't any bottlenecks, and each SSD can operate at peak performance, delivering fantastic throughput and IOPS for data-intensive enterprise applications. And today we've got word that KIOXIA SSDs are now compatible with and supported by the Adaptec SmartRAID 4300 Series RAID storage accelerator card.

The verified and compatible list includes KIOXIA's CM7 Series and CD8P Series of data center storage, which are PCIe 5.0- and NVMe 2.0-compliant, as well as KIOXIA's CD8 Series of PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

"Our innovative solution offers PCIe 4.0/5.0 NVMe performance and enterprise security in a scalable, hardware-accelerated RAID architecture for next-generation enterprise and AI data centers," said Brian McCarson, corporate vice president of Microchip's data center solutions business unit. "Collaboration with leading SSD manufacturers like KIOXIA highlights our commitment to delivering high-performance, adaptable solutions that are easily deployed into advanced data centers."

As the inventor of flash memory and the groundbreaking BiCS FLASH 3D technology, KIOXIA's SSDs are built for modern, scalable cloud environments, data centers, and AI systems. The company's CM Series offers capacities of up to 30.72TB per SSD, so having 32 of those on a single Adaptec SmartRAID 4300 Series RAID storage accelerator card without any performance bottlenecks sounds like an impressive solution.

"The success of future data center infrastructures hinges on ecosystem collaboration and interoperability, ensuring smooth integration of current and future technologies," said Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the SSD business unit at KIOXIA America, Inc. "As a leader in enterprise and data center SSDs, we remain committed to advancing the industry with innovative solutions that enable the next generation of applications and services."