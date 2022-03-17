All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Starfield will mimic Cyberpunk 2077's character faction starts

Bethesda makes lots of promises for Starfield while mostly showing off concept art and just a small glimpse of in-game footage.

Published Thu, Mar 17 2022 11:29 AM CDT
Bethesda details new features coming to their new space epic RPG Starfield, complete with origin stories and more.

VIEW GALLERY - 11 IMAGES

Starfield looks to be a culmination of every big RPG Bethesda has made to date. The studio recently posted up a roundtable discussion of content, features, and mechanics found in the new spacefaring game. Starfield is made for wanderers, Bethesda promises.

The update outlines some interesting mechanics, including some borrowed from Cyberpunk 2077. Starfield will allow gamers to chose different origin stories, which will affect their starting location, factions, and overall attributes. There's even one faction, Ryujin Industries, that's similar to the corpos in CD Projekt RED's sci-fantasy game.

Oh, and we also got a small look at one of the robot companions in the game.

The devs outline the following factions:

  • United Colonies - Future of space republic, idealists
  • Freestar Collective - Space western fantasy, people that are out there on the frontier
  • Ryujin Industries - Megacorp, represents corporate life
  • Crimson Fleet - Space pirates

Bethesda confirms that Starfield will have photogrammetric scans baked right into the game, which is something we outlined previously. These new visuals should create in-game graphics befit of a true next-gen game and represent some of the more major tweaks made in Bethesda's new Creation Engine 2.0 overhaul.

Sadly we didn't get any actual visuals of these photogrammetric scans in action.

The devs say that Starfield should have a new and improved dialog system complete with an upgraded persuasion mechanic that's sourced directly from Oblivion.

And of course we have lots of new concept art (see below). Let's hope we get some gameplay soon.

Starfield is due out on November 11, 2022 exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

