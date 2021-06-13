All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Starfield built on next-gen Creation Engine 2 tech for Series X, PC

Starfield is being built on a next-gen Xbox Series X/S optimized version of its internal games engine, Creation Engine 2.0.

Published Sun, Jun 13 2021 12:32 PM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Jun 13 2021 1:25 PM CDT
Bethesda confirms its new sci-fi space epic will use a next-gen iteration of its Creation Engine.

Today Bethesda announced Starfield will release on November 11, 2022 exclusively for PC and Xbox Series X/S consoles. It won't be coming to Xbox One. The team is building the game with its new and enhanced Creation Engine 2, which was scaled specifically to harness the raw power of new hardware, including the Series X's Zen 2 CPU, Navi GPU, and PCIe 4.0 SSD.

"In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom. Harnessing the power of next-gen technology and built on the all-new Creation Engine 2, Starfield takes you on a journey through space as you strive to answer humanity's greatest mystery," Bethesda said.

Todd Howard also confirms that Starfield wouldn't be possible without next-gen hardware like the Xbox Series X.

"Set hundreds of years in the future, an epic about hope, answering the greatest mystery. It wasn't until now we have the hardware to make our dream a reality," Howard said at the Xbox event.

Starfield launches November 11, 2021 on PC and Xbox Series X/S. It won't be coming to PlayStation consoles.

NEWS SOURCE:bethesda.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

