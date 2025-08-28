New Starfield expansion and interplanetary travel officially confirmed by Bethesda

Bethesda finally confirms that a new Starfield story-based expansion is on the way alongside new updates to the game's interplanetary space travel.

In a somewhat unusual move, Bethesda announced some Starfield news in a recent developer spotlight video. The studio published a new video interview with Starfield lead creative producer Tim Lamb that confirms two recent rumors are actually true: Starfield is getting another expansion, and space traversal is getting overhauled.

"When it comes to Starfield, I can't wait for players to see what the team has been working on. We have some cool stuff coming, including free updates and features that players have been asking for, as well as a new DLC story," Starfield producer Tim Lamb said in the interview.

"I can't go into all the details just yet, but I will say part of the team has been focused on space gameplay to make the travels there more rewarding. We're also adding some new game systems, and a few other smaller delights. There's also some really interesting stuff coming down the pipe from our verified creators."

Reveal and launch timing remains unclear, however Microsoft could reveal more details about Starfield's next expansion at The Game Awards 2025 in December. Last year in September, Bethesda released the first Starfield expansion Shattered Space for $30, and it remains one of the most unpopular and divisive story DLCs that the company has ever produced.

While gamers had always expected another expansion, rumors of new travel options were sparked by datamined info that mentioned a "cruise" option for Starfield's spaceflight gameplay.

Reports also indicate that Starfield could be coming to both PlayStation 5 and the Switch 2, but details on this have yet to be verified by Bethesda.