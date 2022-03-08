Apple M1 Ultra: game-changing SoC for the PC, powerful new chip on 5nm

Apple has been going from stride to stride with its in-house M1 Max SoC already offering game-changing performance for its size, and now the company is jamming two of them together by introducing the M1 Ultra SoC.

The new Apple M1 Ultra SoC literally has two M1 Max SoCs combined together with Apple's newly-announced UltraFusion -- UltraFusion is an innovative packaging architecture that interconnects the die of each M1 Max chip to create a single, monster Apple M1 Ultra SoC -- impressive to see.

Inside, the M1 Ultra packs a huge 114 billion transistors (that's 114,000,000,000) which is the most ever in a personal chip. Apple has up to 128GB of high-bandwidth, low-latency unified memory that sits next to a 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine.

Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies explains: "M1 Ultra is another game-changer for Apple silicon that once again will shock the PC industry. By connecting two M1 Max die with our UltraFusion packaging architecture, we're able to scale Apple silicon to unprecedented new heights. With its powerful CPU, massive GPU, incredible Neural Engine, ProRes hardware acceleration, and huge amount of unified memory, M1 Ultra completes the M1 family as the world's most powerful and capable chip for a personal computer".