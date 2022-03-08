All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Apple M1 Ultra: game-changing SoC for the PC, powerful new chip on 5nm

Apple's new M1 Ultra is a game-changing SoC: 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine -- combines 2 x M1 Max SoC chips.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Mar 8 2022 7:37 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Apple has been going from stride to stride with its in-house M1 Max SoC already offering game-changing performance for its size, and now the company is jamming two of them together by introducing the M1 Ultra SoC.

Apple M1 Ultra: game-changing SoC for the PC, powerful new chip on 5nm 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 13 IMAGES

The new Apple M1 Ultra SoC literally has two M1 Max SoCs combined together with Apple's newly-announced UltraFusion -- UltraFusion is an innovative packaging architecture that interconnects the die of each M1 Max chip to create a single, monster Apple M1 Ultra SoC -- impressive to see.

Inside, the M1 Ultra packs a huge 114 billion transistors (that's 114,000,000,000) which is the most ever in a personal chip. Apple has up to 128GB of high-bandwidth, low-latency unified memory that sits next to a 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine.

Apple M1 Ultra: game-changing SoC for the PC, powerful new chip on 5nm 03 | TweakTown.com
Apple M1 Ultra: game-changing SoC for the PC, powerful new chip on 5nm 04 | TweakTown.com
Apple M1 Ultra: game-changing SoC for the PC, powerful new chip on 5nm 07 | TweakTown.comApple M1 Ultra: game-changing SoC for the PC, powerful new chip on 5nm 08 | TweakTown.com
Apple M1 Ultra: game-changing SoC for the PC, powerful new chip on 5nm 09 | TweakTown.comApple M1 Ultra: game-changing SoC for the PC, powerful new chip on 5nm 10 | TweakTown.com

Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies explains: "M1 Ultra is another game-changer for Apple silicon that once again will shock the PC industry. By connecting two M1 Max die with our UltraFusion packaging architecture, we're able to scale Apple silicon to unprecedented new heights. With its powerful CPU, massive GPU, incredible Neural Engine, ProRes hardware acceleration, and huge amount of unified memory, M1 Ultra completes the M1 family as the world's most powerful and capable chip for a personal computer".

Buy at Amazon

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 128GB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$999.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2022 at 7:37 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.