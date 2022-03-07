All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Activision ceases game sales in Russia, raises $300,000 for Ukraine

Activision-Blizzard enacts a temporary sales ban of new products in Russia, and has raised over $300,000 for Ukrainian relief.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Mar 7 2022 1:32 PM CST
Activision-Blizzard is the latest video game developer to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Call of Duty maker Activision-Blizzard has ceased game sales to Russia due to the ongoing war against Ukraine. The company will no longer sell or ship new copies of its mega-hit franchises to Russia, and will also cut off in-game purchases to the region.

"Today, we are announcing that Activision Blizzard will be suspending new sales of and in our games in Russia while this conflict continues. We will continue to look at ways to support the Ukrainian people," Activision-Blizzard Chief Operating Officer and President Daniel Alegre said.

"Throughout the past week, we have watched the news from Ukraine and the worsening humanitarian crisis that is unfolding. Our company's commitment is to help those impacted by this terrifying violence and to provide assistance in every way possible."

The company has raised $300,000 so far for Ukrainian relief and is currently matching employee donations by 2:1. It's worth mentioning that Activision-Blizzard made $8.8 billion in 2021.

Games industry's response to Russian invasion on Ukraine

NEWS SOURCE:activisionblizzard.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

