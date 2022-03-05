All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung hacked by same hackers as NVIDIA, 190GB worth of data stolen

The same group that hacked NVIDIA have attacked Samsung, stealing 190GB worth of data... including confidential Samsung code.

Published Sat, Mar 5 2022 11:05 PM CST
And so the cyber pandemic continues, with Samsung now hacked by the same team that stole over 1TB of confidential data from NVIDIA.

Samsung has been hacked by Lapsus$ with over 190GB of confidential information -- including source code for Samsung's Trusted Applet for secure operations -- you know, hardware cryptography, and more. Not only that, but the hackers have reportedly gotten their hands-on "algorithms for all biometric unlock operations", the "bootloader source code for all recent Samsung devices", and even "confidential source from Qualcomm".

The hackers made the 190GB of downloaded information from Samsung's servers as a torrent, with the hacking group saying that it would deploy additional servers to get the download speed up higher.

Inside of the 190GB torrent is a brief description of what Lapsus$ has inside of the three archives that it hacked from Samsung:

  • Part 1 contains a dump of source code and related data about Security/Defense/Knox/Bootloader/TrustedApps and various other items
  • Part 2 contains a dump of source code and related data about device security and encryption
  • Part 3 contains various repositories from Samsung Github: mobile defense engineering, Samsung account backend, Samsung pass backend/frontend, and SES (Bixby, Smartthings, store)

A full list of what the hackers have:

  • source code for every Trusted Applet (TA) installed in Samsung's TrustZone environment used for sensitive operations (e.g. hardware cryptography, binary encryption, access control)
  • algorithms for all biometric unlock operations
  • bootloader source code for all recent Samsung devices
  • confidential source code from Qualcomm
  • source code for Samsung's activation servers
  • full source code for technology used for authorizing and authenticating Samsung accounts, including APIs and services
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, bleepingcomputer.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

