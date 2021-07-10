All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cyber Polygon: worldwide drill right NOW for 'Cyber Pandemic'

The World Economic Forum is hosting Cyber Polygon, a multi-day event that simulates a Cyber Pandemic -- a worldwide attack.

Published Sat, Jul 10 2021 9:11 PM CDT
Cyber Polygon 2021 kicked off this year once again, this year the training drill and event will react to a "cyber pandemic" and global response to ransomware.

With the months leading up to the annual Cyber Polygon event we saw many ransomware attacks in the real-world, large attacks even taking down the US east coast oil supply. Cyber Polygon 2021 will have governments, worldwide authorities, executives from some of the largest companies in the world, and speakers that talk about risks, their experience on tackling ransomware on a global scale, and more.

Strategic digital risk management company BI.ZONE, part of Sber's ecosystem, with full support from the World Economic Forum (WEF) where the last big scale event like this was Event 201. Event 201 took place in October 2019 and simulated a coronavirus outbreak, which then happened in the real-world weeks later and we're now living in that current world.

Last year the WEF kicked off The Great Reset, which saw the World Economic Forum seeing a "unique opportunity to shape the recovery" from the pandemic. The Great Reset initiative has a "set of dimensions to build a new social contract that honours the dignity of every human being".

World Economic Forum Founder Klaus Schwab opened Cyber Polygon 2021 by saying: "A lack of cybersecurity has become a clear and immediate danger to our society worldwide. We have seen in the past few months, for example, ransomware attacks targeting hospitals, critical infrastructure, school systems, the power grid, and many other essential services".

He continued: "Citizens are feeling the repercussions of cyberattacks directly. Citizens are impacted by energy shortages, delayed medical treatment, and other effects this new breed of audacious cyberattacks causes. This is not a problem that is easily solved. Ransomware attacks are complex, and criminal enterprises are increasing their scale and impact. This highlights the need for a structured multi-stakeholder, multi-lateral approach to secure our society against them".

Cyber Polygon 2021 has 200+ organizations taking part, with some of the largest financial and technology companies, representatives of public institutions, law enforcement agencies, telecommunications and energy organizations, and more. As for the executives and experts, the list is large.

We have the likes of Steve Wozniak, Apple co-founder; Jürgen Stock, Secretary-General of Interpol; Roger Halbheer, Chief Security Advisor, Microsoft; Peter Maurer, President, International Committee of the Red Cross; Mark Barnett, President of Mastercard Europe; Mathew Dill, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships and Ventures, Senior Vice President, Visa, and other international speakers.

During Cyber Polygon 2021, Craig Jones, Cybercrime Director at INTERPOL said that in its current form, international regulation isn't enough to stop global ransomware attacks. It wasn't just ransomware attacks that was talked about at Cyber Polygon 2021, but also the financial and cryptocurrency systems, education, and more.

The experts at the event said that cryptocurrency has also seen a large increase in the number of ransomware attacks, which is giving them the justification to put a much larger magnifying glass over the cryptocurrency system.

NEWS SOURCES:cyberpolygon.com, sberbank.com, threatpost.com

