Notorious hacker leaks internal Apple source code following AMD breach

A notorious hacker has claimed to have gained access to a selection of internal Apple tools after the same hacker claimed to have breached AMD.

A hacker has claimed to have breached Apple security and extracted the source for three internal Apple tools, only a day after the same hacker claimed to have breached AMD.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

BreachedForums user "IntelBroker" announced yesterday they infiltrated AMD and stole customer databases, upcoming product specifications and plans, internal financials, source code, firmware and ROMs, and information on employees - names, user IDs, phone numbers, and other sensitive information. Notably, this isn't the first time IntelBroker has claimed responsibility for a high-profile hack.

Europol, Home Depot, and the Pentagon all admitted to experiencing a breach this year, all of which IntelBroker claimed responsibility for and placed the hacked information onto the dark web for sale. However, it's one thing to claim responsibility for a hack and another to have actually hacked who you are claiming and extracted valuable data.

AMD acknowledged IntelBroker's post attempting to sell the purported stolen AMD data, and now the same is happening for Apple - a day later. However, IntelBroker isn't looking for cryptocurrency or any other form of money for Apple's source code, with the hacker not stating what they are going to do with the stolen data or why they carried out the alleged breach.

It should be noted that IntelBroker's claims of acquiring internal data from some of the biggest technology companies on the planet haven't been independently verified. However, 9to5Mac was told dark web forums try to uphold a stringent vetting process for users to identify scammers wanting to sell "leaked data" they don't actually possess - and IntelBroker's reputation has grown substantially.