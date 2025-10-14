Discord hack reaches new heights as customer service party denies data breach

TL;DR: Discord reported that sensitive data from about 70,000 users, including government ID photos, was exposed due to a breach at a third-party customer service provider, 5CA. However, 5CA denies any hack occurred, attributing the incident to possible human error outside their systems, while investigations continue.

Discord recently confirmed that approximately 70,000 users had sensitive information compromised from an unauthorized third party, with the voice communication platform saying it wasn't Discord itself that got hacked, but one of its third-party customer service companies.

However, Discord's story has now had a wrench thrown into it as that third-party customer service company has now denied it was "hacked". Here's what happened. Discord confirmed that it was hacked, with reports stating the unauthorized party stole 1.5 terabytes worth of age verification images from the customer service company. Discord refuted these claims, saying the purported 2 million images that were stolen weren't an accurate figure, and that the hackers made off with "limited" personal information.

Discord outlined the personal information that was stolen, including names, Discord usernames, emails, and other contact information, along with limited billing information, such as payment type, last four digits of credit card numbers, purchase history, IP addresses, messages with customer support agents, and limited corporate data, such as training materials and internal presentations. Furthermore, the platform said it had immediately severed its connection with the third-party customer service company once it was made aware of the hack.

Discord stated that it had identified "70,000 users that may have had government-ID photos exposed, which our vendor used to review age-related appeals," and went on to say that Discord itself wasn't breached, "this was not a breach of Discord, but rather a breach of a third party service provider, 5CA, that we used to support our customer service efforts."

However, 5CA has now responded to this accusation by stating its systems remain secure and no such hack ever took place. Moreover, 5CA states it hasn't handled any government-issued IDs for Discord. 5CA's statement is provided in full below.