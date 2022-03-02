All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA hackers threaten to leak data: LHR bypass, GPU drivers and more

NVIDIA cyberattack exposes Team Green: hackers threaten to release full LHR V2 bypass for NVIDIA's Ampere GA104, GA102 GPUs.

Published Wed, Mar 2 2022 6:20 PM CST
NVIDIA's systems have reportedly been compromised, with hackers now threatening to leak out confidential NVIDIA data, information, and even crypto gimping unlocks.

Things continue to go from bad to worse, where now the hackers are threatening to leak out information -- and unlocks to the LHR-based GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. The LHR V2 bypass for NVIDIA's gimped GA102 + GA104 GPU, and now those unlocks are being sold.

This means that the hacking collective has found a solution to the algorithm that gimps crypto mining on the RTX 30 series GPUs that are LHR-gimped, should be un-gimped soon enough. NVIDIA has admitted it has been attacked now, but I guess we'll see how much deeper this goes in the coming hours, days, and weeks.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

