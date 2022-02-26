All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA hackers attackers, encrypts 1TB of their stolen NVIDIA data

South American hacking group 'LAPU$' reportedly behind NVIDIA ransomware attack, NVIDIA hacks back and encrypted 1TB of data.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Feb 26 2022 9:07 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA hasn't confirmed whether it was hacked or not, but it looks like there's a bit of a conspiracy theory building around what happened to Team Green. Supposedly, a South American hacking group called "LAPU$" are responsible for the cyberattack on NVIDIA.

LAPU$ reportedly attacked NVIDIA's internal servers through a ransomware attack, taking over 1TB of NVIDIA's precious data. NVIDIA hasn't confirmed this, obviously... but another tentacle of this conspiracy is that NVIDIA reportedly hacked the hackers, in an attempt to encrypt their 1TB of data (that wasn't stolen, right?).

NVIDIA aren't hackers and I'm sure they might have a team of really smart people, but they wouldn't be anon-level digital soldiers like LAPU$ or Anonymous. The group made a copy of the 1TB of NVIDIA data in a virtual machine environment meaning that NVIDIA's attempt to out hack the hack will fail.

NVIDIA hackers attackers, encrypts 1TB of their stolen NVIDIA data 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

I'm sure we'll hear the "truth" about this in a few weeks, but with NVIDIA unable to even admit that it's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is now a month late... with no word on where it is... I bet the hack is blamed on the RTX 3090 Ti delay. "Oh, they hacked our servers and stole all our RTX 3090 Ti GPUs!!!".

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity OC LHR (ZT-A30820J-10PLHR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1699.67
$1699.67$1599.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/26/2022 at 9:07 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.