NVIDIA hit with cyber attack, currently 'investigating the incident'

NVIDIA reportedly hit with a cyber attack, forcing the company to turn off portions of its systems... and the clean up begins.

NVIDIA has reportedly been slammed by a cyber attack, seeing parts of their systems taken offline including their mailing system. A spokesman for NVIDIA said: "We are investigating an incident. We don't have any additional information to share at this time".

The Telegraph reports that NVIDIA's internal systems were possibly compromised, forcing the company to take them offline -- mailing systems, developer tools could've been compromised -- so they were the first to be taken offline.

As for the cyber attack, of course, they're being connected to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with many countries around the world preparing for more cyber attacks. As for the cyberattacks, they're nothing new as they've always happened, but now it's hit a company closer to home in the gaming world. I don't like the speculation and rumor that Russia is behind it, it's like what's happening overseas gives everyone a boogeyman to blame (like usual) as we don't know who is responsible for the cyberattack on NVIDIA.