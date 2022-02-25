All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA hit with cyber attack, currently 'investigating the incident'

NVIDIA reportedly hit with a cyber attack, forcing the company to turn off portions of its systems... and the clean up begins.

Published Fri, Feb 25 2022 7:21 PM CST
NVIDIA has reportedly been slammed by a cyber attack, seeing parts of their systems taken offline including their mailing system. A spokesman for NVIDIA said: "We are investigating an incident. We don't have any additional information to share at this time".

The Telegraph reports that NVIDIA's internal systems were possibly compromised, forcing the company to take them offline -- mailing systems, developer tools could've been compromised -- so they were the first to be taken offline.

As for the cyber attack, of course, they're being connected to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with many countries around the world preparing for more cyber attacks. As for the cyberattacks, they're nothing new as they've always happened, but now it's hit a company closer to home in the gaming world. I don't like the speculation and rumor that Russia is behind it, it's like what's happening overseas gives everyone a boogeyman to blame (like usual) as we don't know who is responsible for the cyberattack on NVIDIA.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

