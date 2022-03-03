All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This cryptocurrency founder just donated $5 million to Ukraine

The founder of a popular cryptocurrency has donated a whopping $5 million to Ukraine following the invasion by Russian forces.

Published Thu, Mar 3 2022 12:33 AM CST
Ukraine has asked for global support to fend off the invasion from Russian military forces that began last week.

This cryptocurrency founder just donated $5 million to Ukraine 01 | TweakTown.com

Ukraine has asked for funding from any that are willing to give, and those that are willing to donate are able to do so in a variety of ways. One of those ways is donating cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, and so far, Ukraine has received tens of millions of donations in various coins. Recently, the founder of Polkadot, Gavin Wood, announced that if Ukraine were to post a Polkadot address, he would donate $5 million.

The official Ukraine Twitter account followed up with a post of a Polkadot wallet address, which then later received 298,367 DOT, with each priced at $19.33 it makes Woods' donation $5.8 million. So far, the Polkadot address has received more than $6 million in DOT donations and is continuing to grow. Recently the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, donated $10 million to Ukraine while also opening up a donation pool.

Read more: World's largest cryptocurrency exchange donates $10 million to Ukraine

NEWS SOURCE:theblockcrypto.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

