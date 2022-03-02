All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
World's largest cryptocurrency exchange donates $10 million to Ukraine

The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume has donated $10 million to Ukrainians affected by Russia's invasion.

Published Wed, Mar 2 2022 5:03 AM CST
The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange has pledged $10 million towards assisting the affected residents of Ukraine.

World's largest cryptocurrency exchange donates $10 million to Ukraine 01 | TweakTown.com

Russia began a full-scale military invasion into Ukraine last week, and since then, there have been thousands of injuries, numerous deaths, and tens of thousands of people fleeing their homes. Neighboring countries are beginning to receive refugees fleeing Ukraine. Assisting these people is the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Binance. The cryptocurrency exchange has announced it will give $10 million USD to major Intergovernmental Organizations and local non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Along with its donation, Binance has set up a public donations page to gather more funds for the cause. The page is called "Humanity First - Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund", and so far has accumulated 156.05 BTC worth around $6.8 million. The announcement of the donation page and the pledged comes after Binance said it won't be freezing the accounts of Russian users as it would undermine the fundamental ethos of cryptocurrency, moving away from centralized control.

Read more: World's largest cryptocurrency exchange refuses to block Russian users

NEWS SOURCES:dailyhodl.com, binance.charity

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

