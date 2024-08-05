$2 trillion wiped from stock market implosion: Amazon, Meta, Google, Apple, NVIDIA all down

POPULAR

Bloodbath: 10 S&P 500 stocks including NVIDIA, Microsoft, Google, Apple and Amazon wiped an astonishing $2 trillion from the US stock market today, so far.

Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

It's a hot August so far with the US stock market seeing a mammoth $2 trillion wiped away from stocks including Microsoft, Google, Apple, NVIDIA, Meta, and more.

There are fresh smells of recession fear in the air throughout the global financial markets, forcing the Federal Reserve to consider reducing interest rates before its upcoming meeting in September. The stock exchange isn't the only one in the red, with the cryptocurrency market seeing over $340 billion in outflows from crypto products, and that's just at the start of the day. The overall figure fells to $1.8 trillion, when it was over $2.1 trillion the day before.

Recession concerns have seen the Taiwan stock market plummet down into its worst losses since 1967, while the stock market in Japan has been rocked with its worst loss since 1987. The day has only started in the US, so we still have many hours to go and our eyes will be peeled to those digits.

All of the major US indexes were in the red on Monday morning, with VIX, Wall Street's "fear gauge," reaching a level unseen since the early days of the 2020 pandemic.

Trillions of dollars wiped from some of the most popular companies on the planet, while the US Military Industrial Complex stock prices have seen a healthy rise recently. The war drums are being beaten across the world (Russia, Ukraine, riots in the UK, terrorist attack warnings for Australia, global recession fears, conflicts in the Middle East, the Iranian PM's dead a few days ago, a recent assassination attempt on President Trump, Biden stepping down on X).

Military stocks are healthy right now, while trillions of dollars have evaporated from the US stock market (and much more money globally), and it's on Monday morning.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W (NVIDIA H100 80 GB)

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99 $729.99 $729.99
Buy
$29449.95
$29449.95 $29449.95 $29449.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/5/2024 at 12:38 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nymag.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags