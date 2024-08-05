It's a hot August so far with the US stock market seeing a mammoth $2 trillion wiped away from stocks including Microsoft, Google, Apple, NVIDIA, Meta, and more.

There are fresh smells of recession fear in the air throughout the global financial markets, forcing the Federal Reserve to consider reducing interest rates before its upcoming meeting in September. The stock exchange isn't the only one in the red, with the cryptocurrency market seeing over $340 billion in outflows from crypto products, and that's just at the start of the day. The overall figure fells to $1.8 trillion, when it was over $2.1 trillion the day before.

Recession concerns have seen the Taiwan stock market plummet down into its worst losses since 1967, while the stock market in Japan has been rocked with its worst loss since 1987. The day has only started in the US, so we still have many hours to go and our eyes will be peeled to those digits.

All of the major US indexes were in the red on Monday morning, with VIX, Wall Street's "fear gauge," reaching a level unseen since the early days of the 2020 pandemic.

Trillions of dollars wiped from some of the most popular companies on the planet, while the US Military Industrial Complex stock prices have seen a healthy rise recently. The war drums are being beaten across the world (Russia, Ukraine, riots in the UK, terrorist attack warnings for Australia, global recession fears, conflicts in the Middle East, the Iranian PM's dead a few days ago, a recent assassination attempt on President Trump, Biden stepping down on X).

Military stocks are healthy right now, while trillions of dollars have evaporated from the US stock market (and much more money globally), and it's on Monday morning.