All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Nintendo Switch 2 rumored specs: NVIDIA Ampere GPU + DLSS 2.2 tech

Nintendo's next-gen Super Switch (Switch 2) specs leaked: NVIDIA Ampere GPU + ray tracing + DLSS 2.0 technology support.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 2 2022 3:45 AM CST   |   Updated Wed, Mar 2 2022 3:50 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Oh man, it just doesn't stop reigning terror for NVIDIA in the last few days -- the company was hacked, with intellectual property, rumored GPU specs, and more -- but it extends now to Nintendo's next-gen Switch handheld.

Nintendo Switch 2 rumored specs: NVIDIA Ampere GPU + DLSS 2.2 tech 12 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In the new leaks, NVIDIA would be using its Ampere GPU with ray tracing support as well as DLSS 2.2 technology -- Deep Learning Super Sampling, especially DLSS 2.2 -- would be fantastic for Nintendo's next-gen Super Switch, or Switch 2, or Switch Pro, or whatever the hell Nintendo calls its new handheld.

NVIDIA has "nvn2" in its leaks which points to a graphics API for the Switch Pro, which is based on NVIDIA's current-gen Ampere GPU architecture with ray tracing support and DLSS 2.2 technology. From there, there's also mentions of the T234 and T239 SoCs that would be for the next-gen Nintendo Super Switch (or Switch 2).

Nintendo Switch 2 rumored specs: NVIDIA Ampere GPU + DLSS 2.2 tech 11 | TweakTown.com

These new SoCs would be custom and made on the Orin GPU architecture with a codename staring with "D". "Dane" and "Drake" are two of the possible codenames for this chip, and were specific for the beefed-up Switch Pro... which has reportedly been cancelled so NVIDIA can push full-steam ahead into the next-gen Super Switch.

NVIDIA's custom T234 SoC would have 2048 CUDA cores based on the Ampere GPU architecture, and 12 x ARM Cortex-A78AE (Hercules) 64-bit cores. The T239 SoC is custom-designed on similar specs, but modified -- while the GPU itself looks to be the Ampere GA10F.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.