Dragon Age series has lost two executive producers in 3 years

Dragon Age executive producer Christian Dailey leaves BioWare, is the second game producer to depart in the last 3 years.

BioWare has lost another major developer with the departure of Christian Dailey, who departed right in the middle of Dragon Age 4's production. Dailey was brought in after the previous Dragon Age executive producer, Mark Darrah, left the company after 23 years with BioWare.

"Hi friends. I wanted to pass on the news that I am leaving BioWare. The next Dragon Age is in great hands. Looking forward to cheering on the team and playing as a fan. Thank you BioWare Electronic Arts (EA) for the amazing adventure," Dailey said in a statement.

BioWare GM Gary McKay says the franchise has "strong leadership" and confirmed the following roles:

Production Director is Mac Walters, who recently led the development for Mass Effect Legendary Edition and has an 18-year history with BioWare.

Corrine Busche, who has been leading the design direction for Dragon Age, is our Game Director. She has a wealth of experience, including 15 years at EA, and a passion for the franchise. Benoit Houle is the Director of Product Development, and he brings an in-depth understanding of the franchise thanks to having worked on every single Dragon Age game - starting over 16 years ago on Dragon Age: Origins.

By our accounts, Dailey is the 13th noteworthy BioWare departure since 2016. It's believed BioWare's internal problems (crunch, scope creep, bad management) contributed to each developer's departure as well as conflicts with Dragon Age and Mass Effect's development.

The latest Dragon Age game has been rebooted three times now; the first time it was a smaller-scale game centered around Tevinter spies, and then it morphed into a live game. Now it's a singleplayer-driven RPG.

Here's a list of the major BioWare departures over recent years:

Noteworthy BioWare Departures