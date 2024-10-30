EA CEO says Dragon Age: The Veilguard has 'breakout potential' with 'incredibly strong' reviews

A lot of critical reaction to Veilguard, which is out tomorrow, has been glowing - but there have been some more negative perspectives out there, too.

EA's chief executive, Andrew Wilson, is pretty stoked about the prospects of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and who could blame the CEO following some of the reviews we've seen.

The game launches tomorrow and Wilson believes it has 'breakout potential' and we wouldn't bet against that right now.

Wccftech reports that the CEO made the comment in a Q2 2025 earnings call (as transcribed by The Motley Fool).

Wilson noted:

"I certainly think Veilguard has breakout potential. Again, 10 years ago, Dragon Age: Inquisition was Game of the Year and a very strong performer for us. This is entertainment. While much of our business has moved to live service, this opportunity to bring in incredibly high-quality, creative storytelling set in an amazing world with rich characters living out those stories, you are able to capture that moment in entertainment and success almost certainly follows."

The chief exec added:

"While I think it's too early to predict the outcome, the critical reviews have been incredibly strong. The team feels really energized by what they have delivered, and my sense is that yes, it has breakout capabilities."

Will the latest entry in the RPG franchise outdo Dragon Age: Inquisition? That game sold a hefty 12 million units in total, so it's a steep hill to climb sales-wise - but as Wilson indicates, a lot of the early critical reaction to Veilguard has been strongly positive.

That said, there have also been counter-currents of negativity, too, mainly based on the game's dialogue, and a perceived lack of depth when it comes to the interactions with companions. In short, the darker side and edginess of Dragon Age has been diluted with the latest instalment, or that's certainly been the fear expressed by some critics on the more cautious side of the coin.

That said, the positives seem to outweigh the negative perspectives on the whole, and some of the good reviews are seriously glowing - so we remain pretty optimistic, and doubtless so does Wilson.