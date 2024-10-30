All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

EA CEO says Dragon Age: The Veilguard has 'breakout potential' with 'incredibly strong' reviews

A lot of critical reaction to Veilguard, which is out tomorrow, has been glowing - but there have been some more negative perspectives out there, too.

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: EA's CEO, Andrew Wilson, is optimistic about Dragon Age: The Veilguard, citing its 'breakout potential' based on strong early reviews. Despite some criticism regarding dialogue and companion interactions, the overall reception has been positive.* Generated from the content by Darren Allan below.

EA's chief executive, Andrew Wilson, is pretty stoked about the prospects of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and who could blame the CEO following some of the reviews we've seen.

The game launches tomorrow and Wilson believes it has 'breakout potential' and we wouldn't bet against that right now.

Wccftech reports that the CEO made the comment in a Q2 2025 earnings call (as transcribed by The Motley Fool).

Wilson noted:

"I certainly think Veilguard has breakout potential. Again, 10 years ago, Dragon Age: Inquisition was Game of the Year and a very strong performer for us. This is entertainment. While much of our business has moved to live service, this opportunity to bring in incredibly high-quality, creative storytelling set in an amazing world with rich characters living out those stories, you are able to capture that moment in entertainment and success almost certainly follows."

The chief exec added:

"While I think it's too early to predict the outcome, the critical reviews have been incredibly strong. The team feels really energized by what they have delivered, and my sense is that yes, it has breakout capabilities."

Will the latest entry in the RPG franchise outdo Dragon Age: Inquisition? That game sold a hefty 12 million units in total, so it's a steep hill to climb sales-wise - but as Wilson indicates, a lot of the early critical reaction to Veilguard has been strongly positive.

That said, there have also been counter-currents of negativity, too, mainly based on the game's dialogue, and a perceived lack of depth when it comes to the interactions with companions. In short, the darker side and edginess of Dragon Age has been diluted with the latest instalment, or that's certainly been the fear expressed by some critics on the more cautious side of the coin.

That said, the positives seem to outweigh the negative perspectives on the whole, and some of the good reviews are seriously glowing - so we remain pretty optimistic, and doubtless so does Wilson.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, ea.com

Tech Reporter

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

