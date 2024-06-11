BioWare shows 20 minutes of Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay, game launches 'Fall 2024'

BioWare is back! The studio showcases 20-minutes of Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay, with the game finally ready to launch later this year.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (formerly known as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf) is the long-awaited next entry in the fantasy RPG series from BioWare, and after a tasty reveal trailer during the recent Xbox Games Showcase, we now have close to 20 minutes of gameplay to chew through ahead of the game's 'Fall 2024' release for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

BioWare has been working on this for several years now, and even though what we see in the extended gameplay video is from the game's introduction, it all looks polished, promising, and authentic to the series (if a little cartoony). Like the original Dragon Age: Origins, you can choose your race (Human, Elf, Dwarf, Qunari), faction, and history (Grey Wardens!), which will play into relationships, conversations, and quests.

In the video, we see a familiar face in the form of Varric and the villain of the game - Solas, a pivotal character from Dragon Age: Inquisition. For fans of the series, there's some additional good news: you can import certain choices and decisions from Inquisition that will impact how the story begins.

The game's real-time action focuses on dodging, fast attacks, parries, and counters. Playstyles will match class choices, from fast Rogues to shield-bearing Warriors to ranged Mages casting spells. The introduction area in the extended gameplay video is linear, but the full game will feature several large open areas to explore.

Dialogue choices, romance, and even nudity are confirmed - with Bioware hinting that some choices will lead to critical characters and party members dying. On that note, the party system is similar to Mass Effect in that you can take two characters while questing, pause to issue commands, and then regroup at a hub area called The Lighthouse.